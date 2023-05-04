Two sexual assault reports that triggered a campus-wide alert on Dec. 9 are in the hands of the Missoula County Attorney’s Office as they button up their case, according to University of Montana officials.

As the cases make their way through the review portion with the county attorney’s office, prosecutors are asking for more information from UM police investigators, UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said on Thursday.

Last December, a Clery alert was sent out detailing two attacks that reportedly happened during the fall 2022 quarter in on-campus residence halls. One was described as a fondling incident that happened in August. The other was a sexual assault that occurred in November and also included strangulation. The suspect was known to the survivors and was banned from campus property.

In an April 18 email from Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings, he said his office requested some follow-up in the case after it was referred to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office in January.

“We are actively working on this, but no decisions have been made at this time,” he said.

On Thursday, Jennings said the office received some follow-up information on April 25, but the case referral is still under review. He said the case involves a single survivor right now.

No charges have been filed yet.

University police also received reports that the same suspect made threats of physical violence involving a weapon against three other students in housing facilities “on the basis of protected class," the alert stated.

Kuntz said the county attorney’s office requesting more information from police on a case is part of the normal investigative process.

Last year, the county attorney’s office prosecuted a separate rape case involving two sexual assaults on UM’s campus. That case is pending trial.