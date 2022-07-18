Missoula County Attorney presents on county programs at Denver conference

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is in Denver this week, promoting her office's work at two national conferences.

Pabst chairs the National District Attorneys Association's Wellbeing Task Force. As chair, she is hosting a panel on recruitment and retention of prosecutors at the association's Summer Summit event running the first half of this week. Pabst is also presenting on Calibrate, the county's pre-trial diversion program, lauded for being the first of its kind in Montana.

"I am so proud of the people on my team," Pabst said in an interview with the Missoulian. "(They) have some of the hardest jobs out there in the trenches of trauma, (they) work long hours and rarely complain."

The Missoula County Attorney Office works to retain its prosecutors through market-range salaries, trauma and resiliency skills courses and flexible work schedules, she explained.

Prosecutors' offices around the country have lost lawyers during the pandemic, Pabst said. Recent research Pabst has read says women, and women of color in particular, are disproportionately affected.

"As leaders, we need to acknowledge the changing vocational landscape and take steps to reverse this concerning trend," she said.

In the second half of the week, Pabst is slated to present on Calibrate, the county's pre-trial diversion program that aims to provide alternatives to incarceration for those face drug-related charges. It launched in 2019.

Pabst's presentation on the program will be in front of Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee, which consists of about 150 to 200 elected and appointed county officials from across the country. Calibrate was recognized as one of the best new programs in the country in 2021.

"It is going well," Pabst said of the program. "(It's) Montana’s first prosecution-led pretrial diversion, designed to reduce recidivism and jail population by diverting lower-risk offenders off of the criminal justice track."

Last January, the program received a $600,000 grant. The money was primarily used to hire a second staff person to assist with managing the program.

"I am grateful that these flagship national organizations are noticing the innovative work we are doing at the Missoula County Attorney's Office," Pabst said.