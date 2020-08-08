Missoula County Attorney to help lead national board

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst was named to the National District Attorneys Association board of directors as a vice president and member of its executive committee. Pabst has served as county attorney since 2015, and has worked with the NDAA as a trial instructor for the past 20 years, according to a press release. "It’s an honor to be chosen to work with such dedicated leaders,” Pabst said in the press release. “Criminal justice is at a crossroads on so many levels — racial inequality, gender inequality, mass incarceration — and it is exciting to be in a position to effect positive policy changes, not just at the local and state level, but nationally.

The city and county made steps toward acquiring the vacant Federal Building located downtown Missoula on Tuesday when commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between the governments to do a feasibility study of the building.

Twenty years after a previous Missoula County Board of Commissioners' approval of the Invermere Subdivision, developers can finally move forward with plans to develop parkland in the area. Commissioners approved changes to the outdated park development conditions, which would no longer meet the needs of residents. The former plan included an athletic field, but Tim Worley, of the county's Community and Planning Services, said that would come with high maintenance costs, in addition to residents who said they no longer wanted a field. Instead, the new plan calls for a more natural park layout that might include things like walking trails and resting areas, Worley said.

The County Commissioners approved significant budget amendments for fiscal year 2020 due to spending that occurred as a result of COVID-19. "During the course of the year, plans can change and things like a global pandemic can happen, which can throw things a bit out of whack," said Amanda Henthorne, budget analyst for the county. It's normal for the county to balance the budget at the end of the year, but this year had a few more changes than normal. Some of the COVID-19-related expenses included roughly $100,000 for salaries for added employees, about $28,000 for overtime and about $257,000 for contracted services. Another $50,000 was used to help with rental assistance for the Community Assistance Fund rental assistance.

On the heels of recent protests nationally over police brutality, the Missoula City Council received almost 1,500 emails in recent months asking for increased community services such as affordable housing, social workers to respond in crisis situations in place of law enforcement, as well as police reforms. Last week, Mayor John Engen again expressed support for increased funding of police when the Missoula Police Department presented its budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year. The requests include money for new locker rooms and shower facilities, protective helmets and vehicles for the department, among other things. Engen said that supporting the police department is not mutually exclusive with meeting community needs and pointed to the Council's approval of nearly $10 million over the past few weeks to support affordable housing, end homelessness, provide emergency shelter and support food programs.

The Missoula City Council approved the purchase of about 19 acres in the Northside neighborhood along Scott Street last week, with plans to develop a portion of the land into affordable housing. The Council also approved the issuance of $6.6 million worth of tax increment revenue bonds to pay for the purchase. The land is part of the White Pine Sash Superfund site, and the city plans to use the eastern portion that is cleared for residential development for housing projects, and the western portion that is cleared to commercial standard, for city shops and other commercial uses. The city will soon begin collecting community input for the master planning process, which will outline goals for development.

The Council also approved a tavern conditional use permit for the Roxy Theater last week, which will allow the venue to serve beer and wine to customers at a new patio called the Roxy Garden for outdoor movie screening, as well as at a new indoor theater space called the Roxy Annex.