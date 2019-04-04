Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst will travel to Texas this week to spotlight an award-winning secondary trauma program developed in her office.
The Women Prosecutors Section Committee Meeting on Friday in Austin, Texas, will feature Pabst's presentation on the program, a first-of-its-kind effort designed to promote resilience and longevity for prosecutors and law enforcement who engage with victims of violent crime, according to a Missoula County press release issued Thursday.
"Addressing secondary trauma has been life-changing for our staff," Pabst said in the press release. "It's so encouraging to see other jurisdictions following our lead in this critical and evolving field and recognizing the importance of reducing turnover and making this profession sustainable."
Pabst was selected by the National District Attorneys Association to share information on the program, which was named to National Association of Counties' Top 100 Brilliant Ideas in Government and received the organization's 2017 Achievement Award.