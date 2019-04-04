{{featured_button_text}}
Kirsten Pabst poses for a portrait in the rotunda of the Missoula County Courthouse in this 2017 file photo.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst will travel to Texas this week to spotlight an award-winning secondary trauma program developed in her office.

The Women Prosecutors Section Committee Meeting on Friday in Austin, Texas, will feature Pabst's presentation on the program, a first-of-its-kind effort designed to promote resilience and longevity for prosecutors and law enforcement who engage with victims of violent crime, according to a Missoula County press release issued Thursday. 

"Addressing secondary trauma has been life-changing for our staff," Pabst said in the press release. "It's so encouraging to see other jurisdictions following our lead in this critical and evolving field and recognizing the importance of reducing turnover and making this profession sustainable."

Pabst was selected by the National District Attorneys Association to share information on the program, which was named to National Association of Counties' Top 100 Brilliant Ideas in Government and received the organization's 2017 Achievement Award.

According to the release, secondary trauma is the cumulative effect of daily exposure to tragedy, graphic material, and people in crisis, and can result in high turnover, among other things. "The Secondary Trauma Group teaches prosecutors and staff data-proven ways to advocate for victims without compromising their own well-being," the release said.
 

Criminal justice