Missoula County awarded $700K to address over-incarceration, racial disparities in justice system

The Missoula County Community Justice Department recently received a grant to address over-incarceration and implement strategies aimed at safely reducing Missoula County’s detention facility population.
The $700,000 grant is from the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge, according to a Monday press release from Missoula County.
This funding is a continuation grant from 2018, when the county first received the award, the press release said. The grant started on April 1 of this year and will run through June 30, 2023.
The Safety and Justice Challenge is a national initiative that aims to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way the U.S. thinks about and uses jails, the press release said. The MacArthur Foundation grant funding portion of the project brings together many of the country’s leading criminal justice organizations to provide technical support and general counsel to participating cities and counties.
Community Justice Department Director Shantelle Gaynor said Missoula County’s goals align with the grant’s objectives.
Funds from this grant will expand on initiatives launched in 2018, according to the press release. Specifically, it will focus on reducing the number of defendants who fail to appear at required court hearings, minimize probation and pretrial violations and shorten the amount of time defendants who have not yet been convicted of a crime spend incarcerated.
It also aims to evaluate and reduce racial and ethnic disparities within Missoula’s justice system, the press release said.
“This grant allows Missoula County the ability to make headway in many areas including criminal justice reform, equity, public safety and the efficient use of public funds,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "Local governments compete for these MacArthur Foundation funds, and our staff’s success with the first award laid the groundwork to receive this second round of funding to help continue the good work they’ve implemented.”
The Community Justice Department has determined six grant-funded staff members are needed to meet the objectives of the program.
“A Safety and Justice Challenge coordinator will lead the program objectives and facilitate an implementation team with community stakeholders and agencies,” the release said.
Two staff members will be designated to give support to pretrial defendants and provide them with information and resources. A dually licensed social worker will be in charge of conducting chemical dependency evaluations and will work to increase access to services for defendants with substance use disorders.
Additionally, the Missoula County Detention Facility will gain a re-entry coordinator who will provide support to people leaving the jail. This employee will be tasked with ensuring defendants have a smooth transition as they reenter their community.
Part of the grant’s funds will also be used to welcome a Native American peer support specialist to work one-on-one with Indigenous defendants so they can get focused and meaningful support, Gaynor said. This position will be housed in the public defender’s office.
Gaynor noted this staff member will work with Indigenous individuals who are at different points in the legal process, including those who are not currently in custody and are waiting for their trial, or potentially a defendant with a deferred sentence.
“The county also plans to expand on the current jail population dashboard by gathering additional data to help identify and analyze racial and ethnic disparities in the legal justice system from the initial point of contact to adjudication,” the release said.
In conjunction with the dashboard, the current public safety assessment tool will aid in measuring the success of the program and will highlight justice system inequalities that need to be addressed. Input from stakeholders and community members gathered in surveys, focus groups and meetings will also help in aligning funding with community priorities, the release said.
Missoula County is the smallest jurisdiction in the Safety and Justice Challenge’s funding pool, Gaynor noted.
“Grants like this give communities an opportunity to be innovative, to try out new things, to hear from experts about what’s happening in other communities and where they’re finding success,” Gaynor said. “It helps increase knowledge as well as options for making change.”