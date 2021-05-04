Missoula County awarded $700K to address over-incarceration, racial disparities in justice system

Part of the grant’s funds will also be used to welcome a Native American peer support specialist to work one-on-one with Indigenous defendants so they can get focused and meaningful support, Gaynor said. This position will be housed in the public defender’s office.

Gaynor noted this staff member will work with Indigenous individuals who are at different points in the legal process, including those who are not currently in custody and are waiting for their trial, or potentially a defendant with a deferred sentence.

“The county also plans to expand on the current jail population dashboard by gathering additional data to help identify and analyze racial and ethnic disparities in the legal justice system from the initial point of contact to adjudication,” the release said.

In conjunction with the dashboard, the current public safety assessment tool will aid in measuring the success of the program and will highlight justice system inequalities that need to be addressed. Input from stakeholders and community members gathered in surveys, focus groups and meetings will also help in aligning funding with community priorities, the release said.

Missoula County is the smallest jurisdiction in the Safety and Justice Challenge’s funding pool, Gaynor noted.

“Grants like this give communities an opportunity to be innovative, to try out new things, to hear from experts about what’s happening in other communities and where they’re finding success,” Gaynor said. “It helps increase knowledge as well as options for making change.”

