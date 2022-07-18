Missoula County backs grant for more toxin work at Smurfit site

There’s been another development in the ongoing struggle to identify just how much pollution exists at the former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill in Frenchtown and how much the ecosystem has been affected by toxic industrial chemicals.

On July 12, the Missoula County commissioners signed a letter supporting the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program’s funding request for a natural resource damage assessment at the site. The state agency seeks about $600,000 in grant funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s America the Beautiful program. Some of that money would be used for sampling of fish, birds and sediment at the Smurfit site to get a more accurate picture of contamination.

“We are concerned that the Environmental Protection Agency appears ready to select a waste-in-place remedy that will hinder future conservation of the Clark Fork River, and a proper assessment could help inform a better outcome,” commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero explained in their letter.

The 3,200-acre Smurfit site along the river was a paper pulp mill from 1957 until 2010 when all the workers were laid off and the plant was shut down. Tons of hazardous chemicals were used or produced there, and more than 900 acres consist of unlined ponds used to store treated and untreated wastewater and sludge from the mill. The county and local environmental nonprofits have been struggling for the past decade to get the site investigated, cleaned up and potentially redeveloped. The county would like all pollutants removed from the site.

A few gravel berms are all that separate the Clark Fork River from polluted areas. The federal EPA is investigating the property and entered into an Administrative Order of Consent to work through the Superfund process with the Potentially Responsible Parties, which is the technical name for current and former owners of the mill.

The former mill site is owned by M2Green Redevelopment, otherwise known as Green Investment Group, an Illinois-based company whose website says it specializes in redeveloping brownfield sites. However, since it bought the site in 2011, there have been no cleanup efforts, no redevelopment and lots of silence from the company.

The mill discharged at least 15 million gallons of wastewater into unlined cells that directly passed contaminated water into soil and groundwater, according to the county. At certain times, wastewater was discharged from large pipes directly into the river. Contaminants have been found in fish downstream of the mill and that prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to issue a "do not eat" fish consumption advisory for that stretch of river.

Elena Evans, an environmental health specialist with the county, said the grant money would help fix some “data gaps” at the site.

"The potentially responsible parties declined to fund the work requested in the Assessment Plan so the Natural Resource Damage Program wrote a grant to fund that work,” she explained.

“It’s always disappointing when potentially responsible parties fail to take responsibility, but hopefully this will come through,” Strohmaier said.

The Potentially Responsible Parties include M2Green, International Paper Company and WestRock CP, LLC.

Evans said the Assessment Plan proposes to use passive sampling devices to capture highly toxic dioxins and furans that may have been missed with previous sampling techniques. Sediment cores would be taken to understand the longer-term contribution of contaminants to the river, because only the top six inches have been sampled to date. Other samples would look for PCBs, which were banned in 1979 by the Toxic Substances Control Act.

“Fish tissue would also be sampled again to increase the data set across sites, species, and spatial extent to identify ecological damages,” Evans said. “Osprey samples collected by UM would be analyzed for dioxins, furans, and PCBs, contaminates not related to the Milltown Dam clean-up. Conducting the work proposed by the assessment plan would better illuminate the extent of contamination and ecosystem damages.”

The grant would cover the investigation at a portion of the site called Operable Unit 3, which is supposed to cover all the areas where contaminants reside. Evans said the county hasn't been satisfied with the data presented by the EPA so far.

"Sampling under the direction of the EPA has not provided sufficient confidence that this has been fully evaluated in order to determine natural resource damages," she said.