Missoula County bans overnight parking in area near airport outside city limits

Missoula County Commissioners voted on Thursday to prohibit overnight parking in an area just outside city limits in an effort to curb "campers" who reside in or have abandoned RVs and vans.
Chris Lounsbury, Missoula County chief operating officer, said in the meeting the county will post signs to inform those parking overnight on Desmet Road, Interstate Place and Expressway Boulevard.
"The city automatically has a no parking zone, but this area is just outside that (boundary)," Lounsbury said. "There’s been an increase of folks parking overnight in that area, which has created problems for the business community there."
Commissioners took up the vote with little discussion Thursday. At the meeting, however, a member of the public who identified himself as the co-owner of a property at the end of Expressway Boulevard, said there have been several campers down the road and that people have camped on his property.
You have free articles remaining.
"I’ve been out there numerous times to clean up debris," he told commissioners. "The garbage situation out there, it's just really got out of hand."
Some of the abandoned vehicles are not drivable, Lounsbury said, pointing to a photo of a white RV with the wheels and motor removed contrasted by a knocked over trash can.
The resolution will be enforceable by the Missoula County Sheriff's Department, after the county puts up signs in the area, which is near the airport.
Reports of overnight vehicles can take a couple different routes, Lounsbury said.
If people are using the vehicle as a place to reside, they'll be referred to community resources for support. Vehicles that have been abandoned may need to be towed, and if a car or RV is not drivable, it may go through a junk vehicle program.
Trailers or other vehicles without wheels are more of a challenge, Lounsbury said, because they don’t meet the statutory definition of a vehicle.