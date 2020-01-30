Missoula County bans overnight parking in area near airport outside city limits

Missoula County Commissioners voted on Thursday to prohibit overnight parking in an area just outside city limits in an effort to curb "campers" who reside in or have abandoned RVs and vans.

Chris Lounsbury, Missoula County chief operating officer, said in the meeting the county will post signs to inform those parking overnight on Desmet Road, Interstate Place and Expressway Boulevard.

"The city automatically has a no parking zone, but this area is just outside that (boundary)," Lounsbury said. "There’s been an increase of folks parking overnight in that area, which has created problems for the business community there."

Commissioners took up the vote with little discussion Thursday. At the meeting, however, a member of the public who identified himself as the co-owner of a property at the end of Expressway Boulevard, said there have been several campers down the road and that people have camped on his property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’ve been out there numerous times to clean up debris," he told commissioners. "The garbage situation out there, it's just really got out of hand."

Some of the abandoned vehicles are not drivable, Lounsbury said, pointing to a photo of a white RV with the wheels and motor removed contrasted by a knocked over trash can.