Missoula County broadens closures; buses reduce service; United Way assists workers

Leahy said that while some stores have already required this separation, “not all places have provided that social distancing ... This is to make clear that it is now required.”

Enforcement of these policies will be complaint-driven, Leahy said. Residents who see a business that may be in violation can report it by calling (406) 258-4755, preferably during business hours. Leahy said that the county had gotten three complaints in the past week, all on St. Patrick’s Day. Two were resolved immediately and one turned out to be a false alarm. Under state law, violating a local health board’s rules is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $10 and $200.

While it’s not yet known whether these restrictions will be extended beyond mid-April, Leahy said that “I would be amazed if we were totally past the uppermost peak of this by April 15th.”