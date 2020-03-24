Missoula County broadens closures; buses reduce service; United Way assists workers

The Missoula City-County Health Department has extended and broadened its mandatory closures of businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Mountain Line reduced its hours.
Meanwhile, United Way of Missoula County is offering direct assistance to some workers affected by the outbreak.
On Tuesday, Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy extended the closure order on restaurants' and bars' seating areas, gyms, theaters, cigar bars, casinos and other recreation venues through April 15. Missoula County had initially ordered these businesses closed on March 17 for a period of one week. Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered a statewide closure of these establishments, and all other indoor recreational facilities, through March 27, and Tuesday, he extended that directive through April 10.
The Missoula County Health Department's order Tuesday not only extends the mandatory closure date in the county, it also expands the types of businesses covered. Those now include body art establishments, hair and cosmetic salons, and all massage services not performed by state-licensed physical therapy or chiropractic practices.
Finally, the new order requires that retail businesses not covered by the order or Bullock’s directive “maintain a separation of at least six feet between customers in line for assistance and check-out inside and outside the facility.”
Leahy said that while some stores have already required this separation, “not all places have provided that social distancing ... This is to make clear that it is now required.”
Enforcement of these policies will be complaint-driven, Leahy said. Residents who see a business that may be in violation can report it by calling (406) 258-4755, preferably during business hours. Leahy said that the county had gotten three complaints in the past week, all on St. Patrick’s Day. Two were resolved immediately and one turned out to be a false alarm. Under state law, violating a local health board’s rules is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine between $10 and $200.
While it’s not yet known whether these restrictions will be extended beyond mid-April, Leahy said that “I would be amazed if we were totally past the uppermost peak of this by April 15th.”
Also on Tuesday, Mountain Line announced that it would reduce service hours to cut the amount of time that bus operators are in public. Service will now start at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:15 p.m., and the agency will reduce frequency on routes. All routes will continue to operate, and paratransit service for dialysis patients will still begin at 5:45 a.m. Mountain Line has also taken an accessible van out of normal service and made it available for emergency transportation of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are experiencing symptoms and must be taken to testing.
Additionally on Tuesday, United Way of Missoula County announced that its COVID-19 emergency fund would start accepting applications for assistance from service and gig economy workers who have lost jobs or had their hours greatly reduced due to the pandemic. According to a press release, priority will be given to tip-dependent workers, those with limited English-language proficiency, and people without health care.
“We expect to immediately disburse $100,000 from this fund to low-income, displaced workers,” United Way of Missoula County CEO, Susan Hay Patrick said in the press release. “Due to limited funds, we will be unable to approve all requests, and unlikely to provide applicants with the full amount they request. We know there are many more in our community who need help right now, so we continue to seek donations to our emergency fund, to support the folks who are such a central part of our local economy, but who are most likely to lack financial resources to fall back on.”
To apply for help from the fund or contribute to it, visit missoulaunitedway.org/emergency-assistance.
