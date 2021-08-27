Missoula County budget hearings advance

Seeley Lake Refuse District assessments will also go up slightly. The board of commissioners voted to increase assessment rates by $30 to $180 per district property. This change is expected to generate $342,000 for the district, Henthorne said.

There will also be an increase to out-of-district refuse fees and fees for yard debris, which includes appliances and construction materials. Those fees will be in effect on Sept. 1.

Three factors drove the 14% increase to the budget, Henthorne said.

"There's been a higher volume of refuse being delivered to the transfer site, both inside and outside the district. There's a contractual 4% annual increase for hauling and transfer services from Republic Services and we're going to be replacing a piece of a equipment, a backhoe," Henthorne said.

The new backhoe is expected to cost $118,000 and the current backhoe will be used as a backup, county officials said. The last time the Seeley Lake Refuse District assessments were raised was in 2011, from $125 to $150 per district property.

The Missoula County budget will be finalized on Sept. 9. County usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds will begin on Sept. 9 and go through a separate process.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

