Missoula County changes case-reporting criteria, state stays course

As of Monday afternoon, she said, Missoula County had 32 cases of COVID-19, two of which were epi-linked. Of the 32, 24 had recovered. This is the third-highest number of infections in the state, behind Gallatin, Yellowstone and Flathead Counties.

"Our state health department website is only going to be listing the lab-confirmed cases, so our numbers are going to be just a little different from what you see on the state...health department website," she said in the briefing. Farr said afterwards that Missoula County does report its epi-linked cases to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, but the latter agency chooses not to report them on its website.

In an April 6 email, Stacey Anderson, lead epidemiologist for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, told other health officials that they should track epi-linked cases, but the Department would not include them in its counts until it got approval from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the meantime, she wrote, “any individual who has been clinically diagnosed and epi linked should be following the same protocols as a lab confirmed case — meaning they should remain in isolation and followed by public health to determine when release of isolation can occur.”