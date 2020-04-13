Missoula County changes case-reporting criteria, state stays course

Due to limited testing supplies, Missoula County has broadened its criteria for counting COVID-19 cases.
During her Monday video briefing Cindy Farr, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s Incident Commander for the coronavirus outbreak, explained that “up until this weekend all of the cases in Missoula County were found through laboratory testing,” as is the case at the state level.
But Farr said that because sampling resources remain tight, the Health Department is counting not just those cases that have been established through testing, but also those that are epidemiologically linked, or “epi-linked,” to test-confirmed ones.
Farr explained that when a Missoula County patient tests positive, department staff “identify the person’s close contacts and then confidentially reach out to those people and ask them to quarantine.” The coronavirus is highly contagious, and people who are infected may not have any symptoms but still spread the virus.
If a close contact develops symptoms within 14 days, she said, the agency handles them as if it’s a case. “Being a close contact to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and then later developing symptoms within that incubation period can be enough to consider them (an) epi-linked but unconfirmed case,” she said.
Epi-linked cases are asked to isolate, Farr continued, “so as far as exposure or risk to the public’s health there isn’t an increased risk.” She also said the method was widely used in other disease outbreaks.
As of Monday afternoon, she said, Missoula County had 32 cases of COVID-19, two of which were epi-linked. Of the 32, 24 had recovered. This is the third-highest number of infections in the state, behind Gallatin, Yellowstone and Flathead Counties.
"Our state health department website is only going to be listing the lab-confirmed cases, so our numbers are going to be just a little different from what you see on the state...health department website," she said in the briefing. Farr said afterwards that Missoula County does report its epi-linked cases to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, but the latter agency chooses not to report them on its website.
In an April 6 email, Stacey Anderson, lead epidemiologist for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, told other health officials that they should track epi-linked cases, but the Department would not include them in its counts until it got approval from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the meantime, she wrote, “any individual who has been clinically diagnosed and epi linked should be following the same protocols as a lab confirmed case — meaning they should remain in isolation and followed by public health to determine when release of isolation can occur.”
Ryan Finnegan, director of the state’s Joint Information Center, told Lee Montana Newspapers on Monday that the state has not changed the counting methods it has used since the start of this outbreak. Further information was not immediately available.
Yellowstone County, where the state's second largest COVID-19 outbreak is taking place, has begun using the state's definition of epidemiological linked cases, according to Donna Healy, a spokesperson for the county's health department. No epidemiologically linked cases had been reported as of Monday afternoon, according to Kim Bailey, the communicable disease program manager for Yellowstone County.
Public health officials in Flathead County, site of the state’s third-largest outbreak, did not return a phone call from Lee Montana Newspapers on Monday afternoon.
In addition to changing its testing criteria, Missoula County announced that it was expanding its criteria for testing at its Fairgrounds drive-through testing center. When this center opened April 7, testing had been limited to hospitalized patients and certain other groups experiencing symptoms.
But on Monday, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced that it would consider all county residents and healthcare workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms eligible for testing. Testing remains by appointment only. Those experiencing symptoms should call 406-258-4636 and select option 2 to speak with a nurse and be considered for testing.
