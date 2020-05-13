Missoula County, City discuss overhauls of zoning policies

Missoula County and the City of Missoula are working on overhauling zoning policies in separate processes that will determine how properties can be developed in and outside the city.
On Wednesday, the city embarked on a process to revise subdivision and townhome policies, with the goal of providing more predictability for developers, simplifying the process, reducing review times, and lessening expenses, while still ensuring new developments fit with community standards.
Similarly, commissioners discussed an update to the county's overhaul to its zoning code, which governs all land use and development outside the city limits. The project aims to create regulations that better align with the county's growth policy and community values, correct zoning misalignment between city and county, provide incentives for density where appropriate, and set design standards, among other goals.
Jennie Dixon, of the county's Community and Planning Services, noted that the city and county zoning projects are not directly related, although the county's zoning does have to consider the city's policies for adjacent land.
"For every point adjacent to the city, we have to make sure that the zoning works, like if it's industrial next to residential, for example," Dixon told the Missoulian. "We definitely work with the city and we have a couple city staff on our steering committee to make sure that our zoning in the county aligns with what the city is doing where they're adjacent to each other."
On Wednesday, commissioners reviewed a code reorganization draft based on an audit of the county's zoning policies. Dixon said the county will have a more detailed report in a month or two, but said they have developed goals for the new zoning code.
"We still are of the mind that, in some instances at least, uses do matter and may not be appropriate regardless of the form of the development," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said.
The overhaul will also create zoning districts in some areas identified in the county's land use map such as East Missoula and the Bonner-West Riverside area that will be primarily residential, but will allow people to have a little bit more intensive home-based businesses, according to Dixon.
"Basically so that the people out there can continue to do more small, artisan-type businesses," Dixon told the Missoulian. "We're going to try to enable that and then also really expanding upon our approach to agricultural zoning and taking a look at how we can allow more value-added activities in our agricultural zones."
Meanwhile, the city's development services is working with consultants Design Workshop to revise city subdivision regulations and make other potential changes to the city zoning policies relating to the subdivision exemption process for Townhome Exemption Development (TED).
On Wednesday, the city's Land Use and Planning Committee met with consultants to review parts of the subdivision and TED process that work well, and areas that need improvement.
“I think one big thing that I found really frustrating is that our current process is really confusing to the public,” said Councilor Heidi West. “It leads to a lot of frustration when, for example, on a rezone, the public isn't given an image of what's going to be built, but when we're approving a TED, there's a whole lot of detail.”
The need for more consistent understanding was one of many areas for improvement that city staff and members of the development community shared in earlier discussions with consultants.
According to the consulting group, developers and city staff also said they felt the city could improve with supporting efficient and affordable development, reducing review times, increasing alignment between policy documents and regulatory framework, and providing regulatory flexibility.
The feedback was presented to the committee in a combined list and Councilor Mirtha Becerra said it would be helpful to differentiate which concerns were raised by the development community, and if those are equally shared by city staff.
“For me, it's important to know who said what to make sure that we align the results for both,” Becerra said.
Laval Means of Development Services said she didn’t see all the areas flagged for improvement as something negative, but rather a way that the city is “always trying to improve things.”
“In every process we shouldn't be settling on our sort of status quo approach but be thinking about how do we improve and take that into consideration, with recommendations for the regulations going forward,” Means said.
Means called the survey a starting point. The survey and committees conversation was part of an initial review of development regulations. Consultants said they will be meeting with more focus groups over the summer and create a recommendations report for the fall.
Jessica Garrow, of Design Workshop, said the focus groups will include people involved in the creation of affordable housing and natural resources, developers, city staff and others. She said there will also be opportunity for public engagement further along in the process. In the meantime, the community can find out more about the project at Engage Missoula.
Councilor Jordan Hess noted that state law may limit the changes the city is able to make, and said he would like to identify opportunities for influencing state law regarding subdivision and TED regulations prior to the 2021 legislative session.
"We want to make sure that there's plenty of time to not only provide procedures possibly for next construction season but also any statewide recommendations," Hess said.
