Missoula County, City discuss overhauls of zoning policies

On Wednesday, commissioners reviewed a code reorganization draft based on an audit of the county's zoning policies. Dixon said the county will have a more detailed report in a month or two, but said they have developed goals for the new zoning code.

Among the goals, the code would overhaul agricultural districts, develop short-term rentals and “tiny” home developments, and create standards for access to and design of parks and open spaces.

Project manager Allison Mouch, of Orion Planning + Design, called it a "hybrid code" that thinks more about the form and function of a structure rather than trying to organize it by use.

"We still are of the mind that, in some instances at least, uses do matter and may not be appropriate regardless of the form of the development," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said.

The overhaul will also create zoning districts in some areas identified in the county's land use map such as East Missoula and the Bonner-West Riverside area that will be primarily residential, but will allow people to have a little bit more intensive home-based businesses, according to Dixon.