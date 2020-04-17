Missoula County clarifies social distancing guidelines

The Missoula City-County Health Department clarified Friday its recommendations for the distance people maintain when exercising given the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, local incident commander Cindy Farr told the Missoulian that the department might recommend that Missoula Parks and Recreation and outdoor recreation groups encourage recreationists maintain a distance greater than the typically-recommended six feet out of concern that virus-laden droplets could travel farther than that distance from someone in motion.
During her daily briefing Friday, Farr reiterated that “we’re not mandating anything, but do recommend that people provide at least six feet of social distance ... While we cannot require more than a 6-foot distance, recommending at least that distance won’t do any harm, but may actually provide some additional consideration for those that are practicing a healthy lifestyle” by exercising outside.
Farr had previously provided the Missoulian with a European report that droplets could travel as far as 32 feet from runners. That study has not been peer-reviewed and has drawn widespread criticism, but Farr wrote in an email “we are aware (of the criticism) and that is not the only study that we have looked at. We have actually looked at a significant amount of peer-reviewed research.”
In addition, she wrote, ”we are not making any policies around this or even outlining specific distances…. We just want people to use common sense and give each other a little more space when recreating, especially as we are seeing the trails and bike paths becoming more and more crowded.”
