Missoula County clarifies social distancing guidelines

The Missoula City-County Health Department clarified Friday its recommendations for the distance people maintain when exercising given the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, local incident commander Cindy Farr told the Missoulian that the department might recommend that Missoula Parks and Recreation and outdoor recreation groups encourage recreationists maintain a distance greater than the typically-recommended six feet out of concern that virus-laden droplets could travel farther than that distance from someone in motion.

During her daily briefing Friday, Farr reiterated that “we’re not mandating anything, but do recommend that people provide at least six feet of social distance ... While we cannot require more than a 6-foot distance, recommending at least that distance won’t do any harm, but may actually provide some additional consideration for those that are practicing a healthy lifestyle” by exercising outside.