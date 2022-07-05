Missoula County climbs past 500 active COVID cases

New cases of COVID continue to climb in Missoula County amid a surge that has been impacting communities across the country.

On Tuesday, the County Health Department reported 16 new cases among residents, bringing the county to 543 active cases — a level Missoula County hasn’t seen since February.

The coronavirus is constantly mutating, but two new subvariants of omicron, BA.4 and BA.4, account for nearly 70% of new cases reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, the Missoula City-County Health Department issued new guidance, encouraging widespread mask use by all individuals while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Missoula County remains in the CDC’s high-risk COVID category, along with 19 other Montana counties, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Additionally, there are 16 counties in the state that are medium-risk, and 20 that are low-risk.

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 18.15%.

Country residents between the ages of 30-39 account for 18.6% of all active cases — the most of any age demographic. Those between the ages of 20-29 make up 15.5% of cases, and residents between the ages of 40-49 account for 13.8%.

No new deaths have been reported in the last week. There have been 211 deaths of Missoula County residents due to COVID-related illness.

There are 13 people currently hospitalized due to COVID infection in the county, down from 15 who were hospitalized as of last Monday. Of the 13 total that are hospitalized, seven are county residents.

During the omicron wave that hit Missoula County this past winter, unvaccinated individuals were hospitalized at a rate 3.4 times higher and died at a rate 4.72 times higher than those who are vaccinated, according to the county health department.

All individuals over the age of 6 months are eligible for COVID vaccines at this time.

There are also treatment options available for those who test positive for COVID. However time is of the essence as most of the available drugs must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Vaccine appointments and treatment options can be found online at missoulainfo.com.

