Missoula County closes bars, limits restaurants

Missoula County officials on Monday issued an order closing bars and limiting restaurant services beginning Tuesday morning, another disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The order begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will run through 8 a.m. March 24.
The order prohibits dine-in services and operations of bars, but allows drive-thru, take-out and delivery services to continue.
Exceptions in the order include food services at nursing homes, University of Montana Dining and hospitals.
"I know that this is a big ask with Saint Paddy's day tomorrow, but this is not a typical time," County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in a press release Monday afternoon. "This is a global pandemic of a new virus that spreads easily from person-to-person, and we need everyone's help in curbing it."
The order follows statewide public school closures, school activity cancellations and a flurry of minute-to-minute disruptions in Montana, where seven people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, two of which are located in Missoula.
This story will be updated.