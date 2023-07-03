Outdoor burning has closed in Missoula County Monday as wildfire danger increased there and on the Bitterroot National Forest.

The closure of all outdoor burning in Missoula County took effect immediately Monday, according to an announcement from county Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator Max Rebholz. The closure coincided with an increase in the county's fire danger from low to moderate, the second-lowest of five levels.

"Now that it’s the first part of July, we need to start focusing our attention on resource availability and fire season readiness," said Beau Maciag, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's assistant fire management officer for the area. "Despite a rainy spring, there has been plenty of favorable conditions for homeowners to complete their debris burning. It is time to restrict the risk of human cause starts especially as conditions are trending hotter and drier."

The closure of burning and increase in fire danger level were "due to increasing temperatures, reduced precipitation, and drying vegetation," the announcement stated. "When fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most timber fires will spread slowly to moderately."

The announcement also noted that fireworks are always prohibited on all federal and state public lands, including on national forest land and at state parks and river access sites. Fireworks are also always prohibited within the city of Missoula and city open space land, at Missoula County parks and recreation areas, and on private property classified as forest land.

Information on novelty fireworks allowed in Missoula city limits is available at ci.missoula.mt.us/1763/Fireworks.

The Bitterroot National Forest announced Monday that fire danger across the forest, which stretches from Florence to Lost Trail Pass south of Darby, would increase to moderate on Tuesday, the Fourth of July. The Lolo National Forest around Missoula spanning central-western Montana is also in moderate fire danger. The Forest Service noted a chance of lightning this week and weekend. As of Monday, there were no fire restrictions on the Bitterroot or Lolo, but the agency advised caution.

"Fuels are starting to dry and firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires," the agency stated. "Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave. DROWN, STIR and FEEL."

According to the Forest Service, the Bitterroot National Forest has recorded three human-caused fires and six lightning-caused fires so far this year. The agency advised that people keep campfires small and make sure ashes are repeatedly drowned in water and stirred until fully saturated and cold to the touch. Leaving a campfire unattended is illegal.