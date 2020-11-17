Missoula County Commission appoints auditor candidate Morigeau to state Senate

Shane Morigeau was appointed to the Senate District 48 seat by Missoula County Commissioners in a unanimous vote during a Tuesday public meeting.
Morigeau, who lost a bid this year to be state auditor, has served two terms as the representative for House District 95 and said he looks forward to the new position. He will serve in the senate seat through Dec. 31, 2022, to carry out the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.
Morigeau said he sent in a resignation for the HD-95 seat early on Tuesday.
“It’s a great honor to be able to represent Senate District 48,” he said in a phone interview.
“I’m no stranger to the legislature. I’m excited to get to work and continue to strengthen relationships and do the work that people expect of us, to put the hyper-partisanship aside and focus on working on behalf of Montanans to create jobs and opportunity in the state."
During the meeting, County Commissioner Juanita Vero said it would be critical to build on known trusted relationships across the aisle to prevent bills that would attack efforts for clean energy, mental behavioral health and education.
“Relationships will be crucial for submitting those necessary amendments, and Shane’s worked in the legislature since 2015," she said. "He’s been in leadership. He’s widely respected, and he’s successfully built those relationships within the Democratic minority and within the Republican majority.”
Morigeau said the appointment is important during this election cycle and will showcase a lot of the great work done by Democrats in Montana.
He also said his work has revolved around getting people access to healthcare and education and to grow jobs that protect Montanans. He’s been a practicing attorney for around 10 years and is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes.
“I think it’s important to have voices from all across the state of Montana included because we’re all Montanans, and that’s always been my goal is to represent every single person in Montana,” he said.
Commissioners also interviewed Briana Lamb, a longtime activist for missing and murdered indigenous women, and Monica Tranel, a lawyer who lost her race this month to represent District No. 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission. All three of the candidates were submitted to the board by the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee.
Vero also commented that Tranel should be free of the confines of the seat to apply her skills where they’d be most effective in Montana.
Commissioners said the majority of the public comments were in favor of Morigeau and Tranel.
Commissioner David Strohmaier seconded Vero’s motion to appoint Morigeau to the seat and said the voters have selected Morigeau to represent them in the past, which played in a role in his approval.
Strohmaier also said that McConnell had also endorsed Morigeau and that he would be able to “hit the ground running.”
Morigeau will have the opportunity to run for the seat in the November 2022 election. The winner of that election will serve the standard four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023.
