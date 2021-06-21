Missoula county commission considers 3% local-option marijuana sales tax

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the day that we opened the door to this new tax that will find its way into communities,” Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican, said during the House floor debate in April. “We will rue the day we did this.”

Dave Fern, a Democratic Rep. from Whitefish, countered that the marijuana tax wouldn’t be a harbinger for a general sales tax. Local option sales tax on common goods has already proven difficult enough to pass at the local level, he said.

The tax option was nearly stricken from the law but was ultimately left in after a series of compromises. Another product of the horse-trading: roughly half of Montana’s counties, primarily in the eastern half of the state, that locally voted against legalization in 2020 will continue to prohibit cannabis sales in any form, despite marijuana possession remaining legal statewide.

In those “opt-in” counties, local voters can petition county officials for a special election to allow retail marijuana sales. Likewise, “opt-out” counties, those who voted to approve legalization last year, can petition for a special election to end cannabis sales in their local jurisdiction. Medical marijuana providers were grandfathered-in for their locations, regardless of how the county voted.