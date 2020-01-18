Fourth generation, lifelong resident of Missoula County and current County Commissioner Juanita Vero has filed her intention to run as the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race for Missoula County Commissioner.
Born and raised on the E Bar L Ranch out in Greenough in the Blackfoot River valley, she has worked many years to support and manage the business her great grandparents began in the early 1920s. The ranch is one of Montana’s oldest family-owned and operated dude ranches.
Prior to her appointment as a Missoula County Commissioner in mid-2019, and beyond her work on the ranch, Vero chaired or sat on executive committees including Montana Conservation Voters, Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Sunset School Board, Swan Valley Connections, and Missoula County Open Lands Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m running to retain my seat because I believe in what this commission can do,” said Vero in a statement. “I’m running because I believe in the Missoula County staff and citizens I work with daily. I want our county employees to have the agency to provide the best service they can, and for citizens to know they’ve been heard by county leaders and empowered to create the community in which they want to live.”
As a fourth generation rancher, Vero has extensive experience navigating the tricky dynamics of family, age, gender, race, class, and philosophy to help their enterprise be successful, her campaign said in a news release.
“I grew up in the Blackfoot Valley where we are wary of attorneys and lawyering up isn’t our style,” said Vero. “We embrace the 80/20 rule where we leave the 20% we can’t agree on at the door and focus our work upon the 80% we do agree on. It has fostered a culture of collaboration and trust in private/public partnerships.”