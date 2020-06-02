Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero to face challenger Alan Ault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero will face off against Alan Ault in the November election.

Both candidates were uncontested in Tuesday's primary election. Vero, a Democrat, had earned 20,465 votes, according to counts released by the Missoula County Elections Office shortly after polls closed Tuesday; Ault, a Republican, earned 11,528 votes.

Vero was appointed to the Board of County Commissioners in July 2019 to fill the remainder of former Commissioner Nicole Rowley’s six-year term.

Ault and Vero both told the Missoulian they think the impact of COVID-19 is the most pressing issue facing Missoula County.

Ault called for a "detailed review of needs versus wants at the county level," while Vero said she would work with Montana's federal delegation, state legislators and the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force to make sure local governments are reimbursed for COVID-19 expenses.

