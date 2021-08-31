Missoula County Commissioners appoint Tom Steenberg to state Senate

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners appointed Tom Steenberg to Senate District 50, replacing state Sen. Bryce Bennett, during a Tuesday morning meeting.

State law requires that whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, the county's commission must fill the seat. The central committee of whatever party holds the seat sends three prospective appointees to that county's board of commissioners.

The commissioners held interviews and then decided on Steenberg. Bennett resigned his seat in early August to take a position with a voting rights organization.

“I am honored to once again have the opportunity to serve the people of Missoula in the Montana Legislature,” Steenberg said in a news release. “Folks in my district and throughout Missoula are struggling to find affordable housing and our small businesses and schools are facing new challenges as the Delta variant continues to spread, impacting us all.