Missoula County Commissioners appoint Tom Steenberg to state Senate

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners appointed Tom Steenberg to Senate District 50, replacing state Sen. Bryce Bennett, during a Tuesday morning meeting.
State law requires that whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, the county's commission must fill the seat. The central committee of whatever party holds the seat sends three prospective appointees to that county's board of commissioners.
The commissioners held interviews and then decided on Steenberg. Bennett resigned his seat in early August to take a position with a voting rights organization.
“I am honored to once again have the opportunity to serve the people of Missoula in the Montana Legislature,” Steenberg said in a news release. “Folks in my district and throughout Missoula are struggling to find affordable housing and our small businesses and schools are facing new challenges as the Delta variant continues to spread, impacting us all.
"I will be fighting every day to make sure the problems of working Montanans and their families are front and center in Helena, and to hold the legislature and administration accountable to provide for the needs and interests of ordinary Montanans.”
Steenberg has served in the Montana House of Representatives twice — House District 95 in 2013 and HD 99 in 2015. Steenberg had a 25-year career in the Missoula Fire Department and was the city's fire chief from 2002-08.
“I appreciate the County Commission working so quickly to fill this vacancy,” Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, SD 42, said in a news release. “Tom’s constituents will be well-served by his strong legislative experience and we are excited to have him on board as we continue to fight for Montanans over the interim.”
State Rep. Andrea Olsen and former state Rep. Dave Severson were also interviewed by the Missoula County Commissioners for the position.
