Once upon a time, the 116-acre property served as a log yard for the Bonner mill. Now, with unanimous approval from the Missoula County Commissioners, new industrial activity can take root on the large property located adjacent to First and Anaconda streets in Bonner.

The plan, approved last week, calls for 27 industrial lots and one residential lot, built in phases that need to be filed by the end of 2029 at the latest. The zoning on the sprawling parcel is divided between light and heavy industrial use, as well as agricultural working lands in the northeastern corner.

“All intended uses in the proposed lots comply with the zoning regulations,” said Planner Bailey Minnich.

One current building on the property is used to film the show "Yellowstone." That building would remain.

Since the property is located in the Wildland Urban Interface, it requires two access routes — one that would only be open in emergencies. The area has a moderate fire hazard rating.

Other hazards present include a high-pressure gas line that bisects the property diagonally. It would be maintained through a 50-foot easement. NorthWestern Energy also operates a substation there, which would be its own parcel. A closed landfill is present as well, which contains waste material.

“It’s not necessarily hazardous,” said Developer Representative Jamie Erbacher with WGM Group. The applicant is Stevensville property owner Flying Colors Group LP.

According to a Traffic Impact Study, build-out of the property would generate an average of 1,983 new daily trips in the area from the industrial portion of the project. Nine additional daily trips are projected to come from the residential section.

In addition, a common area that connects to Fish, Wildlife & Parks property and National Forest Land would provide public access to the Blackfoot River.

There was little discussion from members of the public or the three county commissioners on the big proposal last week.