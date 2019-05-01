The Missoula County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday morning to cover the cost of two new deputies with dual roles: school resource officers during the school year and community policing at river access sites in the summer.
The two new deputies, at a total cost of $154,343, will bring the county's school resource deputy program up to a total of three officers. A position left vacant last September, after an incident involving a duty weapon left in a school faculty bathroom, has yet to be filled due to staffing issues.
Sheriff T.J. McDermott on Wednesday said there is a growing appetite in the county schools for the police presence that allows for safety, but also training of school staff and potential counseling roles.
"It just seems like there was both a need for a school resource deputy program and a presence in our schools," McDermott said. "We tried to sustain a program with only one deputy and that just was not enough."
Wednesday's meeting drew input from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the city's Parks and Recreation Department. Asking officials for two more deputies was more palatable, McDermott believes, when the summertime patrol on recreation and river access sites became part of the conversation.
The sheriff teamed up with Commissioner Josh Slotnick to reach out to the residents who live near those sites and who wanted to see a police presence in hopes of cleaning up the occasional drinking, fights and parking issues.
“There was really broad support from all the entities,” Slotnick said. “Those neighborhoods are really affected with the high recreation use in their midst. These places are loved to death. These folks will provide a presence and community policing; not just heavy-handed enforcement but will be a real change on the landscape.”
He said they’ll use the same relational skill set during the school year. “This is a really exciting development. People will notice the changes.”
The sheriff's office dipped into its own reserve funds for $120,000 to soften the long-term hiring costs, while Frenchtown school officials who had directly requested an SRO put their own funds down to make it happen with a $30,000 contribution to the SRO program.
With 10 schools in the county, McDermott said one SRO will likely cover the elementary, middle and high schools in Frenchtown; the second will serve Lolo and Target Range schools, while a third will take the schools east of Missoula, such as Clinton, Bonner and Potomac.
With the Seeley Lake region fully staffed by the sheriff's office, deputies there will handle the Seeley and Condon schools, McDermott said.
While staffing issues have kept deputies in the patrol division of the sheriff's office, the next step is hiring deputies into the new positions. Hoping to get them patrolling recreation sites by mid-summer and school campuses by the coming school year this fall, McDermott said his office is looking to recruit deputies who are already Public Safety Officer Standards and Training (POST)-certified to shorten the time between hiring and their first shift.
"It just seemed like these two positions serve two things that our community really needs enhanced, as far as public safety goes," McDermott said.
Reporter Eve Byron contributed to this story.