Missoula County commissioners approve zoning update

Applause erupted in the crowded Sophie Moiese Room when the Missoula County commissioners unanimously approved a new zoning code for the county at their meeting Thursday afternoon.

“This is the most significant land use decision before the commission in 50 years,” said board chair Juanita Vero.

County staff spent the past two and half years reworking the zoning code, which had not been updated since 1976.

The code applies to county land outside Missoula city limits, including Bonner, East Missoula and the Wye.

The commissioners will vote on the final resolution to adopt the code June 9, and the regulations go into effect July 1.

More than 20 public commenters weighed in on the new zoning Thursday, in what Commissioner Dave Strohmaier called “one of the most robust public engagement processes” he has witnessed.

Many expressed support for the new code, lauding its efforts to increase housing and improve environmental protections.

Public commenter Neva Hassanein said the code is “helping to bring Missoula County into the 21st century.”

“It’s really bringing together, I think, some cutting edge tools in this document,” Hassanein said. "It not only respects the rights of landowners but it also provides a variety of development options and incentives to assure that public benefits are met both for the current and future generations.

“I feel that this code really provides creativity,” said Bonnie Buckingham, director of the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition. "It incentivizes good growth and it also is conserving our community values."

Some landowners, however, expressed frustration with their specific zoning designations.

Ryan Weibush, for instance, asked for more individualized zoning designations for specific neighborhoods like his in the Upper Rattlesnake. “My main concern is the one-size-fits-all approach of the new zoning,” he said.

County staff members explained they don’t want to create the administrative burden of zoning each neighborhood separately.

Public commenters also voiced concerns over the Bonner log yard, which is partially zoned for light industrial use but mostly zoned for heavy industrial use. Some wanted to see the light industrial designation extended because of the location of a residential area adjacent to the log yard. Senior Planner Andrew Hagemeier explained the county’s hands are tied by the landowner’s property rights to keep the heavy industrial zoning.

Some members of the public also asked the commissioners to introduce more flexibility into the zoning code.

County staff said various mechanisms built into the code already address that concern, and loosening the regulations any further would create a strain on staff resources.

The changes in the new code generally aim to increase housing and protect natural resources.

The code looks to make development easier with adjustments like lowering parking requirements, speeding up certain exemptions and allowing developers to build subdivisions without minimum lot sizes.

It encourages a variety of housing types spread throughout the county and incentivizes density and environmental sustainability. Developers can accrue points by adding amenities like bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations to new developments. Those points earn developers leeway with density, parking, building footprints and other requirements.

Under the new regulations, the designations for agricultural land increase from three districts to seven sub-districts, giving more specific guidelines for individual agricultural areas.

The code also puts in place new protections for riparian areas, hillsides and floodplains. County Planner Jennie Dixon said there are a “wide variety of environmental protections in the code.”

Ultimately, the commissioners voted to approve the new code with three amendments. The board incorporated two memoranda with public comments, including a few minor zoning changes on individual properties.

The commissioners also added in a provision calling for a public hearing whenever a developer seeks to do away with areas set aside for conservation.

They credited city staff for their years of work in developing the new zoning code and celebrated the impacts they expect the new regulations will have on the local housing market.

“This is going to really set the context for creating our own destiny here in Missoula County, achieving the vision that we’ve set out in our growth policy documents and also creating some really important mechanisms at a regulatory level to address the housing challenges that we face,” said Strohmaier.

“What we’re seeing here come to light is we’re saying ‘yeah, we recognize this housing crisis and we really value that everyone who wants to live here should be able to live here,’” added Commissioner Josh Slotnick.

To view the new zoning code, go to mc-zoning-update-mcgis.hub.arcgis.com/.

