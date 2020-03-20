Missoula County commissioners discuss ways to support struggling residents, businesses

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he was encouraged by the news that federal regulators have ordered several major lenders in the mortgage industry to offer homeowners flexibility with their payments.

"This really could help us out here," Slotnick said. "For lots of landlords, myself included, collecting rent is the means to pay for the building, so it’s really hard not to collect rent. But if we could get a forbearance on those mortgages for a few months, then we could not collect rent for a few months."

Slotnick said he would like to see if the forbearance would extend to investment properties, and could then trickle down to renters.

Gordon said she will coordinate that kind of outreach with the city of Missoula and the Office of Emergency Management to make sure the county is helping existing efforts.

Gordon added that she has already been talking with Nick Holloway, the deputy disaster emergency services coordinator within the county's Office of Emergency Management. Gordon said Holloway told her that he is bringing economic recovery specialists on board and that she will be involved in future conversations around economic recovery.