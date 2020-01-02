Coroners and field training officers within the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office will receive a pay increase of 7% of their base pay starting the next fiscal year, according to an agreement approved by Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday.
That adds between nearly $1.90 to $2.40 per hour for the county's coroners, whose base pay, depending on rank and time served, will range from about $57,100 to $71,300.
The two-year agreement reached by the Missoula County Deputy Sheriffs Association allows the county to bolster deputy sheriff wages hindered by statutory limits, which currently has entry level deputies earning 76% of the sheriff’s salary.
“It really makes sense, when you think of smaller sheriff’s departments, that the state sets these requirements. It makes sure that those folks get compensated in a fair mechanism,” said Missoula County Chief Operations Officer Chris Lounsbury.
“But when you talk about large urban areas, it actually significantly retards the way that we can pay folks,” he said.
He also said the increases will have only a minor impact on the $8 million budget set for the sheriff’s department.
The 57 sworn deputy sheriffs of Missoula County patrol an area of 2,618 square miles, with 18 also working as coroners. Along with acting as coroners for the county, the sheriff’s office directs the county’s volunteer search and rescue team.
During Thursday’s meeting of county commissioners, Lounsbury said coroners determine both the time of death, and whether to launch a criminal investigation.
“Being a coroner is not all that attractive for deputies. They (the sheriff’s office) do have a hard time recruiting folks into that position, and getting folks to stay in that position,” he said.
The agreement gives deputy sheriffs working as coroners a pay increase of 7% of their base hourly rate starting July 1, up 2% over previous years. Field training officers will also receive an additional 50 cents per hour when training new recruits.
Lounsbury, who is also the county’s chief labor spokesperson, told county commissioners that giving deputies “add ons” to their salaries for taking on additional duties like coroner or search and rescue trainer acts as a way to supplement their income. It also helps to improve retention within the sheriff's office.
According to information provided by Lounsbury, first-year deputies make about $2.50 less per hour than their counterparts in the Missoula Police Department. As deputies progress through the ranks, that disparity increases.
“When we look at wages, we do have a pretty significant gap,” Lounsbury said.
A contract between the city and MPD will have officers making $3-$4 more per hour than deputies by the end of 2023, Lounsbury said.
“We’re losing ground,” he said. “We’re going to have to come up with some creative ways to address that over the next few years.”