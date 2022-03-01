Missoula County commissioners recommend removal of historic Maclay Bridge

The Missoula County commissioners have unanimously recommended to the Federal Highway Administration that the historic Maclay Bridge over the Bitterroot River near Missoula be removed if a new bridge on South Avenue is eventually constructed.

The county is working with the Montana Department of Transportation to complete the National Environmental Policy Act documentation required for construction of the South Avenue Bridge, which would connect South Avenue’s western terminus with River Pines Road.

The new bridge is estimated to cost up to $15.4 million, to be paid for by the federal gas tax and the state. It would divert traffic away from the one-lane Maclay Bridge, built in 1953, which connects North Avenue to River Pines Road. The project is on track to start construction in 2024 if all documentation is completed in time.

On Feb. 24, county public works director Shane Stack had HDR Engineering in Missoula present the county with a list of options and all the benefits and negative impacts of each choice.

“This is simply a recommendation to a federal agency that’s involved in reviewing and approving the NEPA documents for the proposed South Avenue Bridge Project,” Stack said. “The commissioners’ recommendation on this does not commit Missoula County or any other agency to that course of action.”

Apart from removing the bridge, the commissioners could choose to take no action, raise and rehabilitate the bridge for use as a nonmotorized connection, or complete a multi-stage rehabilitation.

Dustin Hirose, a project manager with HDR Engineering, said that if the South Avenue bridge is constructed, removing Maclay Bridge would be the option that would have the least financial burden on county taxpayers.

“Some advantages of that is it’s the lowest-cost, long-term solution,” he noted. “It best mitigates flood risk and mitigates the environmental impacts of the (proposed) South Avenue Bridge located upstream.”

It would cost roughly $350,000 to remove the bridge, he noted. It would cost about $3.6 million to rehab it. Although it wouldn’t cost anything in the short term to leave the existing bridge in place as it is, it could end up costing the county much more in the long term because leaving the structure increases the flood risk. The county would be on the hook to pay for any improvements to Maclay Bridge.

“It is a historic resource,” he said. “Obviously the structure is aging and really beyond the expected useful service life. It’s vulnerable to deterioration and corrosion.”

A group called the Maclay Bridge Alliance opposes the removal of the bridge and wants the county to instead rehab the structure.

Bog Gentry, an attorney for the group, said the commissioners are violating the National Environmental Policy Act by making a decision that constitutes a predetermined outcome of that review process.

“Expressing a preference for the fate of Maclay Bridge today is premature,” he said.

Sharon Sterbis said that because the commissioners can’t guarantee that there’ll be bike and pedestrian facilities on the new South Avenue Bridge, they shouldn’t make the decision now. Several other citizens also argued that the commissioners shouldn’t make the decision now.

Don St. Peter told the commissioners that they should take the tax impact of their decision into consideration.

“We’ve just seen a preview of the lawsuit that the Maclay Bridge Alliance intends to file at some point in the future as part of their ongoing attempts to delay the South Avenue Bridge,” he said. “Their attempts started in the 1990s and continue through today. The Maclay Bridge Alliance has been relatively successful in delaying the South Avenue Bridge project for going on 20 years. You do not have to be sucked into their program of delay, delay, delay.”

County commissioner Dave Strohmaier noted that the decision they recommended didn’t have anything to do with whether or not the South Avenue Bridge gets built.

“We’ve heard from Fish, Wildlife & Parks, our floodplain administrator and the Clark Fork Coalition,” he said. “As far as hydrologic impacts, the consensus was pretty clear that if one new bridge is to go in, namely the South Avenue Bridge, for the sake of mitigating hydrologic impacts the Maclay Bridge should be removed.”

Strohmaier said he’s also made it clear in no uncertain terms to the state that the new bridge must have pedestrian and bike access.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said that the presentation from engineers made it clear that removing the bridge was the best option.

“Just looking at that matrix, it seemed obvious to me that if South Avenue Bridge is built then the best thing for the river is to have Maclay Bridge go,” he said. “I have deep empathy to everyone involved.”

Commissioner Juanita Vero said that the situation is unfortunate because she understands that some neighbors don’t want to see the bridge go.

“This is what happens when a vibrant dynamic community like ours is growing and this is a reality,” she said.

