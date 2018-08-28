Missoula County Commissioners are looking to fill one Seeley Lake Community Council vacancy.
Applications are available online or in the County Commissioners’ Office, located at 199 W. Pine St. Submissions may be filed electronically or emailed to sbell@missoulacounty.us. The application deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The council is comprised of seven members who are registered voters within the boundaries of the Seeley Lake School District. Members of the Seeley Lake Community Council are elected to advance and promote the interests and welfare of the citizens of the Seeley Lake community by providing useful, beneficial and helpful information for Missoula County Commissioners to consider in their decision-making process. Should the selected member wish to continue serving beyond 2019, they will need to file as a candidate in the school/special district election.
For more information, contact the County Commissioners’ Office at 406-258-4877.