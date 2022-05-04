Missoula County commissioners seeking applications for board members

The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications for the Missoula Aging Services, Big Sky Stewardship Committee, Missoula Development Authority, Parks and Trails Advisory Board and Tom Green Memorial Park Advisory Group.

Those already serving on any of these committees who are eligible for reappointment are urged to submit a letter of interest to the commissioners before the application closing date.

Positions are open on the following boards:

Missoula Aging Services Governing Board: Applications sought for four, three-year terms from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025. Three current members have submitted a letter of interest and are eligible to continue serving. One former member has resigned, leaving the position open to new applicants. The governing board manages the business of Missoula Aging Services and is responsible for hiring the chief executive officer. The board has no role in the daily operation of the organization.

Big Sky Park Stewardship Committee: Applicants sought for three, three-year terms. All three terms are open to new applicants, as the current members have reached their term limits. The three-year terms begin July 1, 2022 and run through June 30, 2025. Big Sky Stewardship Committee monitors and evaluates issues relating to Big Sky Park and reports to the Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board with its recommendations.

Missoula Development Authority: Applicants sought for two, three-year terms. The new three-year terms will begin July 1, 2022 and last until June 30, 2025. The Missoula Development Authority maintains oversight of the development, management and marketing in and for tax increment districts in Missoula County.

Parks and Trails Advisory Board: Applicants sought for three voting member terms. Terms will begin July 1, 2022 and run through June 30, 2025. Two current members are eligible for reappointment and one member has resigned. A non-voting second alternate seat is currently vacant.

Tom Green Memorial Park Advisory Group: Applicants are sought to fill two, three-year terms that will last from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025. Two current members are eligible for reappointment. The Tom Green Memorial Park Advisory Group advocates for the overall welfare of Tom Green Memorial Park through review of current issues, recommendations to the Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board and hands-on stewardship of the land.

The deadline for applications and letters of interest is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Applications can be filled out online by visiting boards.missoulacounty.us/apply.

