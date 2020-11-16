Missoula County Commissioners to appoint senator

Missoula County Commissioners will appoint Tuesday a candidate to hold the Senate District 48 seat.
Commissioners will make their appointment at a special administrative public meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The commissioners will select from Briana Lamb, Shane Morigeau, and Monica Tranel, whom they interviewed Monday. Those names were submitted to the board by the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee. Morigeau lost a bid this year to be state auditor and previously served in the state House; Tranel is a lawyer who lost her race this month to represent District No. 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission; and Lamb has been a longtime activist for missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Sen. Nate McConnell resigned his seat Nov. 5, citing the need to dedicate time to his children, 5 and 6, who are in public school. He noted his personal situation would be different if the pandemic was not underway.
McConnell, a Democrat, resigned from his elected position on Nov. 5. Pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 5-2-402, whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, the vacancy must be filled by appointment by the board of county commissioners. The central committee for whichever party the resigning member belonged to is responsible for providing the commissioners with a list of three prospective appointees to fill the vacancy within 45 days of receiving notification of a resignation.
The Missoula County Democratic Central Committee submitted its nominees to the commissioners on Friday, Nov. 13. The commissioners must make and confirm an appointment and notify the secretary of state within 15 days of receiving the list of appointees.
The meeting to appoint a candidate is scheduled from 1-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join the Microsoft Teams meeting by dialing 406-272-4824 and using the conference ID of 294 838 256#.
For more information, contact Chris Lounsbury at clounsbury@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-3293.
