Missoula County Commissioners to appoint senator

Missoula County Commissioners will appoint Tuesday a candidate to hold the Senate District 48 seat.

Commissioners will make their appointment at a special administrative public meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The commissioners will select from Briana Lamb, Shane Morigeau, and Monica Tranel, whom they interviewed Monday. Those names were submitted to the board by the Missoula County Democratic Central Committee. Morigeau lost a bid this year to be state auditor and previously served in the state House; Tranel is a lawyer who lost her race this month to represent District No. 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission; and Lamb has been a longtime activist for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Sen. Nate McConnell resigned his seat Nov. 5, citing the need to dedicate time to his children, 5 and 6, who are in public school. He noted his personal situation would be different if the pandemic was not underway.