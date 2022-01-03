Missoula County continues to see increase in COVID numbers

Missoula County continues to see a spike in COVID cases, with 22 more reported on Monday.

There are 518 active cases countywide, the highest number since late November. The Montana Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 198,520 total COVID cases and 2,908 deaths.

Missoula has had 18,335 cumulative COVID cases and 190 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8.48%, an increase from last week. The county is averaging 54 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, which is also a sharp increase over the past three weeks.

In the state's most recent hospital capacity update on Dec. 27, Community Medical Center reported having 53 beds available and St. Patrick Hospital reported having 47. Community had eight COVID patients that day, while St. Pat's had 12.

Hospital capacity changes daily, sometimes even hourly, hospital officials have said. On Monday, 28 people were hospitalized in the county due to COVID, 18 of whom are Missoula County residents.

The county has reported 3,501 cases in fully immunized people.

In its most recent data drop, the county reported that 70.98% of the area's eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over 62% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

Missoula County has seen a slight uptick in vaccinations among 5 to 11 year olds — 29.6% now have had at least one dose — while 58.8% of those age 20 to 29 have now had at least one dose.

As of last week, 42,600 people in the county are fully vaccinated with no booster, while 31,620 of those are vaccinated with a booster dose. There are 33,630 people in the county who are unvaccinated, with 3,720 ineligible for the vaccine.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

