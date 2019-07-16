Missoula County is contracting with Liberty University Inc. of Virginia to provide clinical training for students at Partnership Health Center, but the agreement didn’t come without some heartburn from the Board of County Commissioners.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick noted that Liberty is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was founded by the late Jerry Falwell, who also organized the Moral Majority, a conservative political lobbying group noted for its pro-life, pro-family, pro-Israel stance.
The university recently came under fire for its honor code that reportedly punishes those who have an abortion or help someone obtain one. The university also allegedly held an anti-gay conference in 2010 addressing “same-sex attractions and their consequences,” and filed a federal court lawsuit challenging providing birth control benefits under the Affordable Care Act.
“There are some religious connotations with Liberty University, and I want to make sure folks are not proselytizing” to patients, noted Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick added that “given a lot of controversy nationally with health care providers not wanting to talk about providing certain services, we could be putting people in awkward places when they walk through the clinic.”
Laurie Francis, executive director of the Partnership Health Center, said she understood the commission’s concerns, but added that they have requirements that should prevent any attempts by students to convert someone from their religion, beliefs or opinions.
“We have requirements on what we can and can’t talk about,” Francis said, noting that the health center doesn’t provide abortion services but does counseling. “Our providers, if they’re not comfortable with certain things or have a personal bias to not provide care … we move them to a different provider.”
All students only shadow the health center’s physicians, she added, and are not allowed to be alone with patients.
“We have students from all over the country, and each comes with their lived experiences,” Francis said. “We are pretty clear on our mission and vision, and the way we approach patient care.”
She added that the students also might expand their horizons by coming to work in a progressive community like Missoula.
“They’re choosing to come here, so I’m not worried about them,” Francis said. “But I do appreciate your questions.”
The agreement is for two years and will be automatically renewed for two more years unless otherwise terminated. The contract can end at any time. No money is exchanged between the parties or students under the terms of the contract.