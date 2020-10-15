Missoula County counts two more COVID-19-related deaths

With at least 60 confirmed cases in multiple retirement, long-term care and assisted living facilities in Missoula County, the Missoula City-County Health Officer has issued an official order increasing COVID-19 prevention measures in those places.
“Numerous congregate care and residential facilities serve residents and patients of advanced age in Missoula County,” Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in a statement. “With more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently associated with residents, patients, and staff at facilities like these, additional required prevention measures are now needed to better protect individual and public health.”
The new order landed hours before the Missoula health department announced two additional COVID-related deaths in Missoula County, making seven who have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic. The health department said in a release Thursday afternoon the two people were "middle aged or older."
The new order bans visitors from going inside facilities, with an exception for end-of-life compassionate care, Leahy said in a Board of Health meeting Thursday. Also, residents and patients must wear cloth face coverings and staff will wear even more protective equipment when in these facilities. The order also limits communal dining and group activities and expands the criteria for testing and quarantine and isolation.
"These cases take off rapidly and seriously in these settings," Leahy said in the meeting. "They are not settings where you can decrease capacity (or) close them. At the same time that the residents are experiencing cases, the essential staff are experiencing cases ... so these types of stringent measures are warranted."
Leahy said she has followed the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' recommendations for long-term care facilities, and said that according to state epidemiologists, "one case is considered outbreak level in those high-risk scenario settings."
The new order is not meant to be punitive or an enforcement action, Leahy said, but instead is meant to put state recommendations in place across the board for all long-term care facilities. Leahy said that in the past eight months, only two or three long-term care facilities in Missoula County dealt with COVID-19 cases, which she said were handled well. But the recent jump in cases at such facilities warrants a need for tighter restrictions across the board, she said. Leahy did not give a sense of the number of facilities that are currently dealing with infections.
The health department also updated Thursday it's face covering rule to more closely align with the governor's order. The updated rule also differentiates between standard face shields that are prohibited because they do not capture respiratory droplets around the sides or bottom of the shield, and allows for "enhanced face shields" designed to capture those respiratory droplets.
According to Mary Parrish, the county's public information officer for its COVID-19 response, Missoula County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 14.
There are currently 474 active cases with more than 1,280 close contacts. Seventy-one of the currently active cases are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students. To date, there have been 1,503 total cases, with 1,024 recoveries and five deaths in the county.
"Nineteen individuals are hospitalized in Missoula County facilities with COVID-related complications today," Parrish said in an email. "Twelve of the 19 hospitalized individuals are county residents. The increasing number of cases, along with increased hospitalizations, indicates that we continue seeing extra pressure on the overall capacity of our healthcare infrastructure."
Parrish also said older adults from the ages of 75-84 are a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sciences "COVID priority population."
"Adults in this age range have a higher risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19, as well as a higher risk of death due to COVID-19, compared to younger adults ages 18-29," Parrish's email noted.
Reporters Cameron Evans and Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.
