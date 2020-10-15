Missoula County counts two more COVID-19-related deaths

"These cases take off rapidly and seriously in these settings," Leahy said in the meeting. "They are not settings where you can decrease capacity (or) close them. At the same time that the residents are experiencing cases, the essential staff are experiencing cases ... so these types of stringent measures are warranted."

Leahy said she has followed the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' recommendations for long-term care facilities, and said that according to state epidemiologists, "one case is considered outbreak level in those high-risk scenario settings."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new order is not meant to be punitive or an enforcement action, Leahy said, but instead is meant to put state recommendations in place across the board for all long-term care facilities. Leahy said that in the past eight months, only two or three long-term care facilities in Missoula County dealt with COVID-19 cases, which she said were handled well. But the recent jump in cases at such facilities warrants a need for tighter restrictions across the board, she said. Leahy did not give a sense of the number of facilities that are currently dealing with infections.