Missoula County COVID hospitalizations on the rise

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are ticking up in Missoula County again, concerning health officials amid a shortage of health care workers.

Officials on Friday urged those who test positive to seek therapeutic medicine.

Eleven county residents and three non-residents are currently hospitalized, according to Missoula City-County Health Department data. There are just under 400 active COVID cases county-wide, similar to numbers seen in February.

Cases have slowly increased for the past several weeks.

“We have a perfect storm of highly infectious sub-variants, little to no COVID precautions being taken, and waning immunity among individuals who were among the first to be vaccinated and boosted,” said Missoula City-County Health Officer D’Shane Barnett in a press release.

Missoula County is the highest-vaccinated county in Montana. Roughly 73% of the population has at least one dose. Barnett said vaccination is the best way to prevent catching the virus, and encouraged booster shots as well if eligible. Roughly 30% of county residents have not gotten a booster shot and 8% have yet to get their second shot for the original dose.

COVID-19 vaccines have recently been approved for those 6 months to 5 years old, roughly 3% of the county’s population.

The health department is also recommending therapeutic drugs for those who have already tested positive for the virus. That means residents should get tested with any COVID-like symptoms as soon as possible because the medication must be taken within five days of feeling sick.

“Do not brush those symptoms off as a cold. It’s better to know right away and seek treatment,” Barnett said, “We’ve been hearing reports of folks feeling fine during their first few days of COVID, then taking a turn for the worse after they have passed the eligibility window for therapeutics. Therapeutics are one of the strongest tools we have to prevent hospitalizations. Residents should be seeking them out if they test positive.”

Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are the first two oral treatments approved by the U.S Food and Drug Association to limit the spread of COVID-19. The health department has a tool on its website to assist finding a provider. The drugs are also found in several Missoula pharmacies.

