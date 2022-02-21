Missoula County COVID numbers continue to fall

Missoula County added just 18 new COVID cases on Sunday as a wave of the disease driven by the omicron variant continues to lessen.

There are 574 active cases and 26,817 people considered recovered in Missoula County. There have been 201 deaths attributed to COVID countywide over the past two years.

The 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age ranges continue to have the most cases, accounting for slightly more than 40%.

In a good sign, Missoula County's seven-day positivity rate is 15.45% — a sharp decrease from the nearly 30% it was at over the past two months. There were 23 people hospitalized due to COVID in Missoula County as of Friday — the county has not updated that data from over the weekend.

Vaccinations slowly continue their climb, with 72.76% of the county's eligible population having received at least one dose. Additionally, 63.35% of Missoula County's total population is considered fully vaccinated.

Of the county populace, 31.75% are fully vaccinated with a booster, 31.6% are vaccinated without a booster, 7.15% have gotten just one dose and 26.4% are unvaccinated. The remainder of approximately 3% is made up of those not eligible for the vaccine.

Over the last 90 days, 78 unvaccinated people have died of COVID compared to five unvaccinated people. Additionally, 119 unvaccinated people have been hospitalized due to COVID compared to 40 unvaccinated people.

Unvaccinated Missoula County residents died from COVID at a rate 12.93 times higher than those who are vaccinated.

COVID in schools

No new cases of COVID were reported Monday morning among students and staff at the University of Montana. It was the third week in a row that no new cases were reported.

There are currently 31 active cases associated with the campus, down from 81 last Monday, according to county data.

While COVID cases and data pertaining to Missoula County Public Schools has been falling over the last few weeks, the district still has met only one of its four goal areas to lift the mask mandate.

Last week at a press conference, MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said the district was “within two or three weeks” of ditching the mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors in district buildings.

MCPS school board trustees approved four goals in November: That the COVID vaccine be available for eight weeks for local children between the ages of 5-11, new weekly cases at the district are equal to or less than 30 for three weeks while school is in session, weekly district close contacts are equal to or less than 125 for three weeks, and a county incident rate equal or less than 20 for 14 consecutive days.

All four of those areas must be met for the district to lift its mask mandate.

The only goal that the district has met at this time is for vaccine availability. So far this semester, none of the other goal areas have been met, though COVID data associated with the district and county are improving.

Last week, the district posted 43 new cases of COVID among students and staff — the least amount of new weekly cases reported so far this semester (a decrease of 54% from the previous week).

High school students made up a majority of the new cases reported last week, with 15 cases, followed closely by elementary students who posted 12 new cases. Both middle school students and staff reported eight new cases.

The district has not reported 30 or fewer new weekly cases so far this semester. The only time that the district was within that goal area was between Nov. 13 and Dec. 17.

Just as the amount of new weekly cases has been declining, so has the number of people identified as close contacts to a COVID-positive person. Last week, the district counted 148 people as close contacts, a decrease of 53% from the week before.

However, that decrease is still not enough to get the district into its goal area regarding close contacts. MCPS has never reported a week with fewer than 125 close contacts so far this semester.

The only time the district has been within that goal this school year was between Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.

The Missoula County incident rate was at 39.66 as of Sunday, according to county data. The incident rate is a seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 county residents.

Although the county incident rate is falling, it’s still not within the goal area to lift the MCPS mask mandate. In fact, the incident rate has not been within the goal area for even one day so far this semester.

The only time the county incident rate was within the goal area this school year was for one month between Nov. 27 and Dec. 27. Prior to that, the county incident rate was at or below 20 from Feb. 7, 2021 to Aug. 6, 2021. The incident rate was at 48 on the first day of school in late August.

Although the district met three of its target areas prior to holiday break, the COVID vaccine had not been available for children ages 5-11 for eight weeks to allow immunity. By the time students returned to school after the new year, cases began climbing for three weeks amid the omicron surge and topped out at 523 new weekly cases, which have been falling ever since.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

