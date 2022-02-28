Missoula County COVID numbers continue to tumble following omicron surge

Missoula County added nine new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county to 320 active reports.

Residents between the ages of 20-29 account for just under 22% of all active cases in the county, the most of any age demographic. They are followed by residents aged 30-39 who make up 20.4% of active cases.

The latest surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant peaked in Missoula County on Feb. 6, when there were 3,647 active reports. Active cases in the county have declined by over 90% since the latest peak.

Just as the number of new cases has fallen, so has the county’s seven-day positivity rate as well as its incident rate, which is the seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

The incident rate for the county is at 20, which is the lowest it's been since Dec. 28. The county is still considered to be experiencing “accelerated spread” as the incident rate is between 10-24 cases.

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 13.19%.

There are eight residents and seven non-residents hospitalized with COVID, according to county data.

No new deaths were reported among residents in the last week. There have been a total 201 deaths due to COVID-related illness.

The county’s COVID vaccination rate is holding steady with 72.91% of eligible residents that have received at least one dose. Those 5 years old and over are eligible to receive a vaccine at this time.

At this point, 63.53% of all county residents are vaccinated against COVID.

COVID in schools

As the latest wave of cases caused by the omicron variant wanes, both Missoula County Public Schools and the University of Montana have relaxed their mask policies.

Last Thursday, the university announced that masks would no longer be required in all non-classroom environments. Face coverings will be required to be worn in classrooms and teaching labs until Thursday, March 3.

There were no new cases of COVID reported among campus students and staff on Monday. This is the fourth week in a row that no new cases were reported over the weekend.

There are 13 active cases associated with the university, down from 81 last Monday, according to county data.

Masks are also no longer required at MCPS following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that was announced late last week.

The district announced the change to its mask policy on Friday evening.

Based on the new recommendations, those living and attending schools in areas with “low” or “medium” community spread of COVID no longer need to wear masks. The CDC determines community levels of spread by considering incident rate, as well as other indicators such as percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.

Missoula County is considered by the CDC to be experiencing “medium” spread. Nearly 70% of the U.S. population resides in counties that do not have what is considered “high” community spread.

Last week, the district reported 19 new cases of COVID among students and staff, which is the lowest number of new weekly cases reported by MCPS so far this semester.

The most cases reported among students and staff in individual buildings were Franklin, Russell and Big Sky High School, which each reported three new cases. There were no new cases reported at any MCPS middle schools.

Those within the district identified as close contacts have also been declining over the last few weeks. Last week there were 57 close contacts, four of which were staff members.

