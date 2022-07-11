Missoula County COVID positivity rate increases, 1 new death reported

Active COVID cases in Missoula County are holding steady and are still comparable to levels during the Omicron surge this past winter.

On Monday, the County Health Department reported 17 new cases, bringing the county to 550 active reports.

This current surge taking hold of the country is driven by two subvariant mutations of Omicron referred to as BA.4 and BA.5. Symptoms of either variant are not much different from earlier versions of Omicron, however those who have been infected are less likely to lose their sense of taste and smell.

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate increased from 18.15% last Tuesday to 24.03% on Monday.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized for COVID-related infection in Missoula County as of Monday, four of which are not county residents.

One new death was reported from last week. There have been a total 212 deaths due to COVID-related illness among county residents.

Residents between the ages of 30-39 make up 19.6% of active cases in the county at this time — more than any other age group. Those between the ages of 20-29 account for 14.7% of active cases in the county.

Missoula County is still considered high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missoula City-County Health Department is encouraging widespread mask use by all individuals while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

All individuals over the age of 6 months are eligible for COVID vaccines at this time.

Those who test positive with an at-home COVID test are also encouraged to report to the state health department.

Additionally, treatment options are available for those who test positive for COVID. However, time is of the essence as most of the available drugs must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccine appointments, treatment options and more can be found online at missoulainfo.com.