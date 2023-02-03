Some trepidation surrounded a decision by the Missoula County commissioners Thursday to create a Housing Innovations Fund.

According to county Housing Specialist Garrick Harmel, the $750,000 fund would be used to create housing opportunities targeted at 200% Area Median Income earners and below. The seed funding for the program comes from lot sales at the Missoula Development Park, not taxpayer dollars.

A collection of public commenters expressed concerns to the commissioners during their Thursday public meeting, and some asked the county to postpone the creation of the fund. Nonetheless, the commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the initiative.

“I just want to make sure it’s not a hand-out,” said public commenter David Olson. He was concerned about Missoula County residents living beyond their means as a result of the fund, and he suggested lower-income earners need job skills rather than housing.

Another public commenter, Brandi Atanasoff, wanted to know about the longevity of the fund. How would it be replenished, she asked.

The commissioners said they have no specific plans yet to refill the fund, although options like a revolving loan fund are possibilities.

“We’re looking at this as a start,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “We are keenly aware that it’s finite and we will do our darnedest to get the biggest return on investment.”

Kevin Davis, host of the Reserve Street Public Working Group, urged the county to postpone its decision on the fund until more details are hammered out.

“I think we need to hold off until we actually see where this funding would go, how it would be used, what partners would be utilized,” said Davis.

But Jordan Fields, who previously used the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, spoke in favor of the Housing Innovations Fund.

“I think that opportunity should be available to as many people as possible,” Fields said.

The commissioners recognized the preliminary nature of the fund on Thursday but still supported its creation.

“At this point what we’re doing is creating this fund,” Slotnick stressed. Land acquisition, down payment assistance, preservation of existing affordable housing, infrastructure support and support for new development are some of the proposed ways the fund could be deployed.

“It’s not lost on us the importance of having a clear idea programming-wise what these dollars will go toward,” noted Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “We don’t have all the details programmatically figured out.”

Strohmaier also pointed out the need for transparency as the program rolls out, and he said, “I think we can rise to the occasion.”

Commissioner Juanita Vero also said she heard the concerns from the public commenters, but she nonetheless liked the opportunity presented by county staff on Thursday.

“I think part of this process is to sharpen these tools and to explore what is going to work with this amount of money,” she said. “This is our opportunity to give it a shot and I know the community is going to hold us accountable.”

The public can weigh in on the Housing Innovations Fund on the Missoula County Voice website.