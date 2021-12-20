Missoula County debuts new podcast tackling government topics

Have you been looking for a way to digest all of the complicated topics that Missoula’s county government tackles?

A new county-run weekly podcast gives county commissioners a space where they can talk with experts to break down and untangle intricate county topics for listeners seeking a better understanding of how local government functions.

The name of the podcast, “Tip of the Spear,” is a phrase coined to reflect a group of people who are the first to take on something difficult or venture into unknown territory.

New episodes debut every Wednesday and are available on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, although there will be a brief hiatus for the holidays (the next episode will be posted Jan. 5). In the month the podcast has been live, it has been downloaded about 150 times.

Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and David Strohmaier take turns hosting. Episodes have explored topics ranging from marijuana zoning in Missoula County to exploring the functions of the Justice Court and what happens in the county attorney’s office. The podcast also ventures into government budget topics — arguably the most convoluted to comprehend.

“Rather than simply relying upon information to trickle down to the public through media reports, press releases, or folks stumbling onto a meeting where a topic is discussed, we thought a less-formal but more in-depth approach to communication was worth a try,” Strohmaier said.

Take the episode on Missoula County Justice Court, for example. Justice Court handles misdemeanor offenses that happen outside city limits but within the county, as well as initial appearances on felonies where bail is set. Many Missoulians don’t understand how this court works and what to except if they're arrested and appear there. Commissioners Slotnick and Strohmaier sat down with Justices of the Peace Alex Beal and Landee Holloway and broke down court functions.

Originally, Tip of the Spear, or “TOTS,” as it’s more commonly referred to by its hosts, started as a short video series in June. Slotnick was having conversations with the county’s communications coordinator, Sarah Bell, about how the county could start telling its own stories.

Transitioning to a podcast format was more appealing for a host of reasons, but chief among them was the ability to take deeper dives into topics and give more air time to each.

“A less-formal podcast format allows for conversation between commissioners and our guests. It helps us get to know one another on a more personal level, which would never happen in a formal public meeting setting,” Strohmaier said. “TOTS is meant to be a way to understand why we're passionate about our roles in local government and not merely unpack the issues themselves."

He also pointed to podcasts as being more compact and portable — they’re easier to listen to in the background when you’re doing dishes or driving.

While the podcast is in its infancy, it’s been successful so far. The three commissioners hope to build its appeal and — possibly down the road — take a deeper dive into some issues and do longer episodes.

For a list of the episodes and to watch them on YouTube, go to bit.ly/missoula-co-podcasts

