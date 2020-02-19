Missoula County dedicates CSKT flag and native artwork at courthouse

Tony Incashola, director of the Séliš-Qlispé Culture Committee, thanked the county and the City of Missoula "for getting to a point where today we are working together, getting to the same page and realizing that as a people, we all want the same thing."

Incashola spoke about the significance of the symbols on the CSKT flag, which include a disc that represents a shield of protection for both Salish people and their way of life, a bow and arrow that symbolize warriors and hunting, Rocky Mountains representing their homeland, and feathers that represent generations of native people.

Commissioner Juanita Vero also spoke in dedication of two pieces of art on loan that are on display in the room by native artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.

"Art helps us understand our history, and it can help nurture an attachment to a place and help develop social cohesion," Vero said.

Lara Millin, executive director of the Missoula Art Museum, said the two pieces, “Nature/Medicine” and “Tribe/Community,” are on loan through the Missoula Art Museum’s Art in Public Places program. Millin said Smith's work uses humor and satire to "examine stereotypes and realities of American Indian life in contrast to the consumerist American society."