Missoula County dedicates CSKT flag and native artwork at courthouse

The flag of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will now stand alongside the United States and Montana state flags in the Sophie Moiese Room at the Missoula County Courthouse in an effort by the county to recognize their longstanding relationship with the tribe and honor the aboriginal lands of the Salish people.
Missoula County commissioners and members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council dedicated the flag and several pieces of artwork by CSKT enrolled tribal member Jaune Quick-to-See Smith during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Room with roughly 50 people in attendance.
"Putting up our tribal flag means that you respect and honor our sovereignty as a nation," said Shelly Fyant, CSKT council chairwoman.
Fyant called the ceremony an "amazingly refreshing example of what other county commissioners across the whole state of Montana could do" and said she appreciates the relationship between the tribal council and Missoula County commissioners.
"What Missoula County commissioners have done several times, and especially in this flag ceremony, is a continuing realization toward reconciliation" Fyant said. "Just the acknowledgement of those times as true, we really appreciate that."
Fyant said she believes that the tribal council's relationship with the county has led to a "deeper understanding by the commissioners of our past, sometimes that dark history of what happened to Salish people on this land."
The Yamncut drum group performed while the Veterans Warrior Society carried the flags into room 151 of the courthouse, which the county named the Sophie Moiese room in 2018 after one of the most highly respected Salish cultural leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said that when he took office several years ago, it struck him that the streets around the courthouse were named after species of trees, founders of Missoula or presidents of the United States, yet there was little tangibly named recognition of the Salish people that resided here for generations.
Strohmaier worked to help change the name of the commissioner's meeting room in the courthouse, and in keeping with that theme, said that he feels it is important to continue to find both symbolic and tangible ways to solidify relations between Missoula County and the CSKT tribe.
"We as a government, Missoula County, and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as a sovereign nation, share government to government relations, something else that I think is far too often forgotten by local governments across Indian Country here in the state of Montana," Strohmaier said.
Tony Incashola, director of the Séliš-Qlispé Culture Committee, thanked the county and the City of Missoula "for getting to a point where today we are working together, getting to the same page and realizing that as a people, we all want the same thing."
Incashola spoke about the significance of the symbols on the CSKT flag, which include a disc that represents a shield of protection for both Salish people and their way of life, a bow and arrow that symbolize warriors and hunting, Rocky Mountains representing their homeland, and feathers that represent generations of native people.
Commissioner Juanita Vero also spoke in dedication of two pieces of art on loan that are on display in the room by native artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.
"Art helps us understand our history, and it can help nurture an attachment to a place and help develop social cohesion," Vero said.
Lara Millin, executive director of the Missoula Art Museum, said the two pieces, “Nature/Medicine” and “Tribe/Community,” are on loan through the Missoula Art Museum’s Art in Public Places program. Millin said Smith's work uses humor and satire to "examine stereotypes and realities of American Indian life in contrast to the consumerist American society."
In particular, the two works on display come from Smith's "Survival Series" that look at models that have given indigenous people resilience allowing them to survive the disruption brought on by colonialism.
Millin said that Smith, who was born in St. Ignatius and now resides in New Mexico, has contributed her work to MAM's collection since the 1990s in exchange for an agreement from MAM to expand their collection of contemporary Native American art, which Millin said is now among the largest in the United States.