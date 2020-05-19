Missoula County delays grant for Food Bank health care clinic, issues emergency flooding proclamation

The emergency proclamation allows the county to form a response to the crisis and make emergency expenditures, as it did when commissioners declared an emergency proclamation out of public health concerns when COVID-19 began to spread in Missoula County.

Commissioners also approved Tuesday several agreements for services at the non-congregate shelter, which is included in the county's emergency expenditures related to COVID-19.

Commissioners approved two separate agreements for transport services for the shelter with Missoula MediCab and Missoula Emergency Services Inc., as well as an agreement with Black Knight Security LLC to provide daily, 24-hour security at the shelter.

Beck said the transport services would help bring people to the shelter who may not have other means to get there, and the costs would be reimbursable by FEMA.

"MediCab is very much like a traditional taxicab service, but they specialize in bringing people to doctor's appointments and/or people who may have access and functional needs to get to and from the hospital," Beck said.