Missoula County delays grant for Food Bank health care clinic, issues emergency flooding proclamation

The delayed opening of a satellite health care clinic at the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center due to COVID-19 has resulted in the termination this year of a $100,000 grant from Missoula County.
On Tuesday, Missoula County Commissioners terminated an agreement with Partnership Health Center for the $100,000 Community Assistance Fund grant for the 2020 fiscal year because the contract stipulated that the funds had to be spent this fiscal year.
"Because of COVID, the satellite clinic was not able to be opened, and so we're just terminating the contract, and we'll move forward in the next fiscal year," said Nancy Rittel, a county grants administrator. Rittel said the county will create a new contract for a Community Assistance Fund grant for the clinic for fiscal year 2021, although she noted grant funding could depend upon budgets.
As commissioners continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, they are also anticipating other emergencies.
On Tuesday, Commissioners issued an emergency proclamation for predicted flooding in Missoula County with a forecast expected to bring heavy rains throughout the week.
"The biggest concern in the next 72 hours is that we have quite a bit of rain in the forecast, in some areas up to three inches in one storm shell," Adriane Beck, director of Missoula County's office of emergency management, said Tuesday morning. "Currently the Clark Fork River is forecasted to reach minor flood stage, probably in the next 12 to 24 hours, and then continue to climb."
The emergency proclamation allows the county to form a response to the crisis and make emergency expenditures, as it did when commissioners declared an emergency proclamation out of public health concerns when COVID-19 began to spread in Missoula County.
Commissioners also approved Tuesday several agreements for services at the non-congregate shelter, which is included in the county's emergency expenditures related to COVID-19.
Commissioners approved two separate agreements for transport services for the shelter with Missoula MediCab and Missoula Emergency Services Inc., as well as an agreement with Black Knight Security LLC to provide daily, 24-hour security at the shelter.
Beck said the transport services would help bring people to the shelter who may not have other means to get there, and the costs would be reimbursable by FEMA.
"MediCab is very much like a traditional taxicab service, but they specialize in bringing people to doctor's appointments and/or people who may have access and functional needs to get to and from the hospital," Beck said.
Although the county is continuing to develop the non-congregate shelter, Missoula County has not had any new cases of COVID-19 for several weeks, according to Missoula City-County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr. Tuesday, Ravalli County announced six new cases for a total of seven; the cases are related, and three more tests are pending from the same investigation.
In a video Tuesday, Farr said Missoula County is continuing testing at the fairgrounds every day this week except Thursday when the Office of Elections will be using the space. The county will instead operate a mobile testing center in Lolo and Frenchtown on Thursday. Tests are free and require appointments.
Commissioners also accepted a $312,198 grant to support families experiencing homelessness in Missoula County. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care grant for rapid rehousing will provide rental assistance to at least 49 families experiencing homelessness in the county.
Kayla Talbert, a county grants administrator, said the program will also connect families to support services to help them find stable housing and decrease their risk for returning to homelessness. Missoula County and the YWCA of Missoula will work together to administer the grant.
