Missoula County Democrats vote to endorse nine candidates

The Missoula County Democratic Party voted to endorse nine candidates on Wednesday night following its municipal candidate forum.
On a motion brought by state Sen. Ellie Boldman, the county Democrats voted to endorse Mayor John Engen in the mayoral race, as well as city council candidates Stacie Anderson (Ward 5), Jordan Hess (Ward 2), Mike Nugent (Ward 4) and Kristen Jordan (Ward 6).
They also endorsed two of the four candidates in Ward 1 — Jennifer Savage and Sheena Winterer — and both candidates in Ward 3 — Dori Gilels and Daniel Carlino.
"Missoula Democrats are proud to have had so many thoughtful candidates join us for an engaging forum," said Shibu Arens, Missoula County Democratic Party Central Committee chair.
"We endorsed candidates who share the common values of our community and we’re grateful to folks for stepping up in service to their neighbors," Arens added. "We look forward to working with them in the future."
The only candidate in attendance at the forum who did not get an endorsement was Jane VanFossen, who is running in Ward 1. Kevin Hunt, who is also running in Ward 1, turned his questionnaire in late but still wanted to participate in the forum.
He was not allowed to do so, but a motion to include Hunt in the endorsement was deadlocked. It will likely be considered at the next meeting.
Hunt said during the meeting that other candidates in the past had been able to pick up endorsements late. He also said the rules regarding endorsements were not made in a committee that was public.
Arens pushed back against this, saying all meetings regarding the topic were public. Sen. Hill said she thought Hunt's answers to the questionnaire were "fantastic" and not the issue.
"I think Mr. Hunt's answers do fit the criteria ... but based on the rules we went with today, I stand by my original motion, which was the slate I presented to everyone," Sen. Hill said.
Hunt did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but expressed significant frustration with the process in conversations with the Missoulian prior to Tuesday's forum.
Arens said no endorsements would be made in the judicial race, but several municipal judge candidates were in attendance. Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge are effectively running together, Streano said.
Prior to the forum being moved to an online format due to COVID-19 concerns, mayoral candidate Jacob Elder said he planned to attend. He did not speak during the forum Tuesday.
Engen was the only mayoral candidate to seek the nod from the Democrats. He is running for his fifth term.
"This campaign, for me, is about addressing the issues that I think have been critical for some time and remain critical to our community," Engen said. "Those issues today I think, are three in particular. Housing and its companion, homelessness. The other I think is the way we preserve the nature of the community, our built and natural environment, and work on growth and development as our city continues to expand."
City council candidates were given three minutes for an opening statement, one of which could be used by a person endorsing them. Following that, candidates were then asked two questions and given one minute to answer each.
In her opening statement, Savage spoke at length about her nonprofit experience and said she was inspired by many other women running for political office for the first time.
"I want to be a strong voice for my neighbors in the community and I feel like I can be a good connector," Savage said.
VanFossen, from Anaconda, brought up her military background and said she seeks to push for transparency from local government.
"I know the empires that people build in a bureaucracy and I know how the financial games are played," VanFossen said.
Winterer has said she feels she would bring the spirit of collaboration to city council. A Realtor and the managing partner of Ink Realty, she said her experience in the housing market could also be a benefit.
"I know it's a crucial time of change, but I'm ready to tackle it. I'm a doer, I get things done," Winterer said.
Hess, who is seeking his third term on city council, mentioned his interest in transportation and his work on many policies regarding transit. He also expressed his support for the Affordable Housing Trust fund and the city's acquisition of the water system.
"In the coming years, we will face interrelated crises, climate and equity and housing and these demand action at all levels of government. I pledge to be a leader on these issues," Hess said.
Carlino hit on climate change and affordable housing, which have been the basis of his campaign. He plans to be a leader on addressing the climate crisis and criminal justice if elected, he said.
"I believe that housing is a human right and that our policies need to start matching up to that statement," Carlino said. "I believe that all basic needs for people, like housing, water, food, shelter, utilities, breathable air and clean water, should be guaranteed as human rights in this county."
Gilels has stated she is running on a platform of livability and quality of life in Missoula, which she said includes affordability, a healthy environment, culture and economic prosperity. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards and committees in the county.
"I think that our investment in local leadership is more important than ever and I really believe it's where I can make a difference," Gilels said.
Nugent is a local real estate broker and a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority Board. He thinks he brings a unique perspective to the city's affordable housing crisis.
"I've got a unique ability to see both sides of that conversation and I appreciate some of the things that are going into our current issues right now," Nugent said.
Anderson was not able to attend the forum due to a prior commitment.
Jordan touched on her work as part of the team that put together the mobile crisis unit and promised to be a strong voice for Ward 6.
"My heart lies in public service. I've always wanted to be on city council because of the proximity of government to constituents," Jordan said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com