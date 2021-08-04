Missoula County Democrats vote to endorse nine candidates

Engen was the only mayoral candidate to seek the nod from the Democrats. He is running for his fifth term.

"This campaign, for me, is about addressing the issues that I think have been critical for some time and remain critical to our community," Engen said. "Those issues today I think, are three in particular. Housing and its companion, homelessness. The other I think is the way we preserve the nature of the community, our built and natural environment, and work on growth and development as our city continues to expand."

City council candidates were given three minutes for an opening statement, one of which could be used by a person endorsing them. Following that, candidates were then asked two questions and given one minute to answer each.

In her opening statement, Savage spoke at length about her nonprofit experience and said she was inspired by many other women running for political office for the first time.

"I want to be a strong voice for my neighbors in the community and I feel like I can be a good connector," Savage said.