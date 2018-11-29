A proposed subdivision that would include a wastewater treatment system installed on the slopes of McCauley Butte above Target Range homes — and the individual wells that provide their drinking water — was denied Thursday by the Missoula County Commission.
Commissioners and county staff agreed that the 17-lot McCauley Meadows Subdivision would need “significant” revisions for it to be approved. It was proposed for 28 acres near Humble Road and Ringo Drive.
Earlier this month, the commission tabled a public hearing in order to allow developer Dave Keck with Tai Tam LLC time to rethink and possibly redesign the subdivision. But on Thursday, Alan McCormick, who spoke on behalf of Tai Tam, said they wanted to move forward with the original proposal.
“After the last hearing, we had a discussion with our client and reviewed the findings of fact and conclusions of law in depth,” McCormick said, adding that they have “fundamental differences” from county staffs’ conclusions on both. “We did not get the sense there is an opportunity to have a significant or useful discussion about what those differences of opinion are with them.”
Casey Drayton with Missoula County Community Planning and Services said the project contradicted the purpose and intent of the Target Range-West End Rural Zoning by requesting some properties on the flat portion of the parcel be less than one acre. That was supposed to be offset by four larger lots on the hillside.
Drayton wrote in a staff report that the offset didn’t allow for “outdoor living or recreational purposes” for others in the area, adding that “Design amenities or considerations to assist in mitigation of adverse impacts and preservation of natural topography, drainage, and vegetation have not been identified.”
He also noted that a 2.5-acre common lot area, which was proposed to mitigate the impacts of the subdivision on the prime agricultural land in the area, was inadequate.
“Given the parcel’s status as one of the few remaining large parcels of agriculturally viable land in the Target Range area, concerns result from the applicant’s proposed mitigation,” Drayton wrote. “This is due to the relatively small area set aside for continued agricultural operations with oversight by a homeowner’s association or future grantee or lessee of the land."
The proposed septic system included collecting wastewater from the homes and pumping it uphill to four different drainfield zones, “which are designed to help reduce chances of slope failure and erosion from the effluent,” according to the county staff report. The majority of the slopes in the area are greater than 25 percent.
The drainfield required a waiver from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality that initially was denied, then conditionally approved after it was resubmitted with additional information on soil stability and geotechnical investigation.
But the Missoula Valley Water Quality District expressed concern that the proposed wastewater drainfield could “lead to failure and affect down-gradient wells.”
In a letter to DEQ, members of the Target Ranger Sewer and Water District Board wrote that "not only would the four drainfields destroy the current viewshed, but in our understanding it would create the perpetual risk of system failure, with resultant untreated sewage flooding down hill to seep into the aquifer."
"This risk cannot be perpetually mitigated," the board wrote.
Drayton agreed that the project could negatively affect the McCauley Butte scenic vista and valuable grassland habitat.
"The infrastructure improvements proposed raise concern not just over impact to the natural environment, but also to the functionality and safety for users with the variances requested," he wrote.
Drayton said the developers could have worked with his office to revise the project, but probably about 80 percent of the work would need to be redone, including once again going before the planning board and county commission. In October, the planning board recommended to deny the project.
The commission voted 2-0 to deny the subdivision; Commissioner Jean Curtiss was absent.