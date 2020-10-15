Missoula County determines key data for COVID-19 response, supports Northern Cheyenne Tribe

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each key indicator would have a corresponding goal. For example, in considering the turnaround time for test results, the goal is to have results back within 48 hours. However, it's currently taking 72 to 96 hours for the county to get results back for PCR tests, which have to be sent to a lab. The delay for PCR test results does not include the county's rapid testing which yields immediate results.

Despite the lag time and the county's recent tripling of staff for contact tracing and case investigation, Missoula has still found the resources to assist others in need.

In September, the county sent a support team of eight staff members to support the Northern Cheyenne Tribe's efforts to fight COVID-19 at the request of the state.

"They definitely were short on staff," Missoula County's Ken Parks told County Commissioners on Thursday. "They were doing everything they needed to do, but a lot of loops weren't getting closed and some communication barriers were in place and some long-term planning hadn't been done."

The county's team spent two weeks working with other agencies to set up an incident action plan, command structure, assisted with communication to the community, and built a public facing dashboard to keep track of active cases.