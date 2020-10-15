Missoula County determines key data for COVID-19 response, supports Northern Cheyenne Tribe

The Missoula City-County Health Department is assessing which data points it will use as "key indicators" to monitor and react to COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread in the community and the department imposes tighter regulations on senior living facilities.
"They can be used to track what's going on, they can be used to assist with decision making," Health Officer Ellen Leahy said of the indicators in a Board of Health meeting on Thursday.
Leahy presented a draft of proposed data points to use as key indicators on Thursday, when she also issued a new Health Officer's order imposing tighter restrictions for retirement, long-term care and assisted living facilities in Missoula County as the county reports more than 60 active COVID-19 cases in such facilities. Thursday, Missoula County also reported two COVID-related deaths.
The proposed key indicators the county would use to inform its response to the pandemic may include the daily incidence of new cases by a rolling seven-day average, transmission rate, type of spread, test positivity rate, the timeframe for test turnaround, days in case investigation, and the average number of contacts for an infected person, according to Leahy's draft.
The county already tracks much of that data, in addition to daily case counts.
Each key indicator would have a corresponding goal. For example, in considering the turnaround time for test results, the goal is to have results back within 48 hours. However, it's currently taking 72 to 96 hours for the county to get results back for PCR tests, which have to be sent to a lab. The delay for PCR test results does not include the county's rapid testing which yields immediate results.
Despite the lag time and the county's recent tripling of staff for contact tracing and case investigation, Missoula has still found the resources to assist others in need.
In September, the county sent a support team of eight staff members to support the Northern Cheyenne Tribe's efforts to fight COVID-19 at the request of the state.
"They definitely were short on staff," Missoula County's Ken Parks told County Commissioners on Thursday. "They were doing everything they needed to do, but a lot of loops weren't getting closed and some communication barriers were in place and some long-term planning hadn't been done."
The county's team spent two weeks working with other agencies to set up an incident action plan, command structure, assisted with communication to the community, and built a public facing dashboard to keep track of active cases.
"I think we built a relationship with them that will continue into the future," Parks said, reflecting on the trip. "They requested that perhaps we could go down and teach some ICS (incident command services) classes to them and I would love to mentor them as they kind of start to build their own team."
On Thursday, Missoula County reported 474 total active cases with more than 1,280 close contacts. Seventy-one of the active cases are associated with University of Montana staff, faculty, and students.
