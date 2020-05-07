Missoula County discusses priorities for Mullan area transportation project

An ambitious transportation project focused on developing a network of new streets and trails aims to improve the Mullan Road neighborhood, but completing it will come at a high cost.
That's why a committee working on the project is prioritizing the elements with which the city and county can move forward using $13 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Mullan BUILD project.
The city and county applied for $23 million in grant funding to cover the projects costs, but received $13 million, and the shortfall will require them to place some elements of the projects before others.
On Thursday, commissioners approved a list of priorities. Later in the meeting, commissioners also approved a request asking for applying for a 2020 BUILD Grant to fund the remaining $10.19 million.
"Things that don't get prioritized or fall to the bottom of the list doesn't mean it will never be built," commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "It means it may have to be included in the second BUILD grant … or some other source of funding."
The project aims to improve connectivity and increase access to 1,500 acres of developable land in the area by building more than three miles of new roads and nearly four miles of new trails.
Shane Stack, public works director for Missoula County, recommended prioritizing Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, Tipperary Way Trail, George Elmer South and England Boulevard, in that order.
Commissioners unanimously approved the priorities Thursday, allowing planners to proceed with some designing. The design process will help the project team determine costs and other factors that will be weighed when making the final determination for when construction can start for elements of the project. That decision is anticipated to be made in July.
Stack said there are still a lot of things to be considered before construction would begin on any part of the project.
"We also have to look at and evaluate where we're at with with right-of-way acquisition come July and August," he said. "We have to look at independent utilities still, and we still have to look at project costs of each one of those elements because we have a limited amount of funding."
Stack said that in order for elements to be prioritized, they needed to have functional independence once constructed and adequate public right-of-way.
"The acquisition of right-of-way can be time consuming and expensive," a memo to commissioners read.
Stack said planners then considered how each element would increase safety, alleviate traffic congestion, increase land access, provide multiple transportation options to area residents, and environmental impacts.
For example, Stack said the committee looked at how one element could alleviate traffic congestion at George Elmer Drive and Mullan Road, or how other elements could improve accident-prone intersections or safety near schools.
