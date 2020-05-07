Missoula County discusses priorities for Mullan area transportation project

The project aims to improve connectivity and increase access to 1,500 acres of developable land in the area by building more than three miles of new roads and nearly four miles of new trails.

Shane Stack, public works director for Missoula County, recommended prioritizing Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, Tipperary Way Trail, George Elmer South and England Boulevard, in that order.

Commissioners unanimously approved the priorities Thursday, allowing planners to proceed with some designing. The design process will help the project team determine costs and other factors that will be weighed when making the final determination for when construction can start for elements of the project. That decision is anticipated to be made in July.

Stack said there are still a lot of things to be considered before construction would begin on any part of the project.

"We also have to look at and evaluate where we're at with with right-of-way acquisition come July and August," he said. "We have to look at independent utilities still, and we still have to look at project costs of each one of those elements because we have a limited amount of funding."