The Missoula County Commissioners officially agreed to donate land next to the jail for an affordable housing project and a 24/7 housing help center.
The project, part of the Trinity Affordable Housing Development, is set to include 130 apartment units, 30 of which will be reserved as supportive housing for the chronically homeless.
The roughly four acres of donated land were bought as part of the voter-approved 1996 jail bond. The land was originally intended for possible expansions of the detention center the bond funded or similar developments, but at a meeting Tuesday with county commissioners, Sheriff T.J. McDermott said he fully supported the donation, which fits squarely with the Jail Diversion Master Plan.
The Missoula Housing Authority, Homeword and Blueline Development have proposed to construct the homes. There will be no direct financial contributions from either the county or the city, so there will be no taxpayer dollars spent on the project.
Andrea Davis, director of Homeword, said it’s not uncommon for law enforcement to have nowhere to bring homeless people in crises besides the emergency room or jail, burdening both law enforcement, the detention center and hospital budgets. Those costs ultimately get passed onto the rest of the community, but she said providing housing as the first priority has been shown to greatly reduce the need for those other services and reduce costs overall.
“One of the criticisms the county received was that this won’t allow for jail expansion,” Davis said. “It was ‘96 when the county acquired the land and built the current facility. Criminal justice and the jailing of people had a different approach in the mid-90s than we do now. We’ve evolved and found that investing in people and giving them what they need to get back on their feet, rather than putting them in jail, is more effective and efficient because we save lives but also save financially.”
The development would also provide “a navigation center” intended to help people find the services they need to get housing and some other types of aid. Navigation centers typically serve people experiencing chronic homelessness or returning to normal life after incarceration. The staff members at the center would support local law enforcement, local hospitals and emergency responders answering calls for service related to homelessness and addiction.
Davis said the navigation center would not serve as a shelter, but in emergency situations, such as extreme winter cold, it could be used as such temporarily.
Several nonprofits and providers in Missoula have committed to bringing their expertise and resources to the project, including Open Aid Alliance, the Poverello Center and Partnership Health Center. The navigation center would provide behavioral health support, health care for the homeless, housing case management and other aid.
Development is still in the early stages, but Davis said she expected the project to be completed by spring of 2022.
The three housing organizations also plan to turn the former Skyview Trailer Park, which makes up a second phase of the Trinity Affordable Housing Development, into a 72-unit housing complex on the Westside for Missoulians earning less than the median income. Changes to federal rules around affordable housing have meant the earnings thresholds are changing, Davis said. The units built on that site will include one-, two-, three- and some four-bedroom units.
Lori Davidson, director of Missoula Housing Authority, said the projects were only possible because of the land donation. The cost of land in the city and few large open space options made the donation the only feasible way to build a project as large as the Trinity Affordable Housing Development. Additionally, by developing the former Skyview land as part of the same project, better tax credits and financing options were available due to the scale.
Although details were not available Tuesday, Davidson said she anticipated much of the project would be funded by the city issuing a bond, which would be paid back to the city over the years.