Missoula County election results roundup

Election results as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Missoula County

U.S. Representative

Ryan Zinke (R)- 16,431

Monica Tranel (D)- 31,426

John Lamb (L)- 1,418

Supreme Court Justice No. 1

Bill D'Alton- 10,550

Jim Rice- 31,483

Supreme Court Justice No. 2

James Brown- 13,574

Ingrid Gustafson- 33,341

District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4

Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?

Yes- 35,465

No- 6,406

State Senator District 48

Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 5,460

Jacob Van Horn (R)- 3,052

State Senator District 49

Willis Curdy (D)- 5,084

Brad Tschida (R)- 4,233

State Senator District 50

Nick Knowles (R)- 2,459

Andrea Olsen (D)- 6,523

State Representative District 14

Denley M Loge (R)- 281

State Representative District 89

Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,458

Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,522

State Representative District 90

Alan Ault (R)- 1,088

Josiah Hinkle (L)- 76

Gary Marbut (G)- 104

Marilyn Marler (D)- 2,876

State Representative District 91

Connie Keogh (D)- 4,138

Beth Wanberg (R)- 770

State Representative District 92

Mike Hopkins (R)- 2,415

Gary M. Stein (D)- 1,852

State Representative District 94

Tom France (D)- 2,433

Rebecca Mapston (R)- 1,900

State Representative District 95

SJ Howell (D)- 2,639

Lauren Subith (R)- 764

J.C. Windmueller (L)- 111

State Representative District 96

Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,674

Kathy Whitman (R)- 2,299

State Representative District 97

Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 2,604

Devin Jackson (D)-2,098

State Representative District 98

Richard L. Armerding (L)- 176

Bob Carter (D)- 2,664

Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,686

State Representative District 99

Ryan Darling (R)- 1,556

Mark Thane (D)- 3,042

State Representative District 100

Sean Patrick McCoy (R)-722

Michael Vanecek (L)- 163

Zooey Zephyr (D)- 3,522

Sheriff/Coroner

Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 36,817

Clerk and Recorder

Tyler Gernant (D)- 37,024

County Commissioner

Kim Chambers (R)- 19,999

Dave Strohmaier (D)- 28,576

County Auditor

Sandra Vasecka (R)- 19,240

David Wall (D)- 28,572

County Attorney

Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 36,026

County Superintendent of Schools

Erin Lipkind (D)- 35,857

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

Alex Beal- 26,949

Bill Burt- 15,802

Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2

Landee Holloway- 28,421

Susan Campbell Reneau- 16,939

Republican Precinct Committeeman

Mike Hopkins- 476

Nicholas Taber- 356

Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.

Yes- 38,722

No- 8,373

Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.

Yes- 13,620

No- 33,972

Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 20,272

No- 27,977

Missoula County Crisis Services Levy

Yes- 22,121

No- 26,474

Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds

Yes- 165

No- 99

Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds

Yes- 167

No- 97