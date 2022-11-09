Missoula County election results roundup

Election results as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Missoula County
U.S. Representative
Ryan Zinke (R)- 16,431
Monica Tranel (D)- 31,426
John Lamb (L)- 1,418
Supreme Court Justice No. 1
Bill D'Alton- 10,550
Jim Rice- 31,483
Supreme Court Justice No. 2
James Brown- 13,574
Ingrid Gustafson- 33,341
District Court Judge District 4, Dept. 4
Shall Judge Jason Marks be retained in office?
Yes- 35,465
No- 6,406
State Senator District 48
Shane A. Morigeau (D)- 5,460
Jacob Van Horn (R)- 3,052
State Senator District 49
Willis Curdy (D)- 5,084
Brad Tschida (R)- 4,233
State Senator District 50
Nick Knowles (R)- 2,459
Andrea Olsen (D)- 6,523
State Representative District 14
Denley M Loge (R)- 281
State Representative District 89
Katie Sullivan (D)- 2,458
Gary Wanberg (R)- 1,522
State Representative District 90
Alan Ault (R)- 1,088
Josiah Hinkle (L)- 76
Gary Marbut (G)- 104
Marilyn Marler (D)- 2,876
State Representative District 91
Connie Keogh (D)- 4,138
Beth Wanberg (R)- 770
State Representative District 92
Mike Hopkins (R)- 2,415
Gary M. Stein (D)- 1,852
State Representative District 94
Tom France (D)- 2,433
Rebecca Mapston (R)- 1,900
State Representative District 95
SJ Howell (D)- 2,639
Lauren Subith (R)- 764
J.C. Windmueller (L)- 111
State Representative District 96
Jonathan Karlen (D)- 2,674
Kathy Whitman (R)- 2,299
State Representative District 97
Lyn Hellegaard (R)- 2,604
Devin Jackson (D)-2,098
State Representative District 98
Richard L. Armerding (L)- 176
Bob Carter (D)- 2,664
Sonia Shearer-Hiett (R)- 1,686
State Representative District 99
Ryan Darling (R)- 1,556
Mark Thane (D)- 3,042
State Representative District 100
Sean Patrick McCoy (R)-722
Michael Vanecek (L)- 163
Zooey Zephyr (D)- 3,522
Sheriff/Coroner
Jeremiah D. Petersen (D)- 36,817
Clerk and Recorder
Tyler Gernant (D)- 37,024
County Commissioner
Kim Chambers (R)- 19,999
Dave Strohmaier (D)- 28,576
County Auditor
Sandra Vasecka (R)- 19,240
David Wall (D)- 28,572
County Attorney
Kirsten H. Pabst (D)- 36,026
County Superintendent of Schools
Erin Lipkind (D)- 35,857
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Alex Beal- 26,949
Bill Burt- 15,802
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2
Landee Holloway- 28,421
Susan Campbell Reneau- 16,939
Republican Precinct Committeeman
Mike Hopkins- 476
Nicholas Taber- 356
Constitutional Amendment No. 48, an act submitting to the qualified electors of Montana and amendment to Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to explicitly include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections.
Yes- 38,722
No- 8,373
Legislative Referendum No. 131, an act adopting the born-alive infant protection act: providing that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons, etc.
Yes- 13,620
No- 33,972
Missoula County Fairground General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 20,272
No- 27,977
Missoula County Crisis Services Levy
Yes- 22,121
No- 26,474
Arlee School District JT&8 General Obligation Bonds
Yes- 165
No- 99
Arlee School District JT&8 Impact Aid Revenue Bonds
Yes- 167
No- 97