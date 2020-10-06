Missoula County Elections awarded $312K grant to help with pandemic costs

The Missoula County Elections Office is receiving a $312,000 grant to help cover additional elections expenses due to COVID-19 in the coming election.
"This is really for us to go above and beyond," Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told the Missoulian. "Normally we don't have a ton of funding for a TV ad, for example."
The grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that connects election officials with new technology in the field, will help fund additional outreach to get information to voters about how the election will work. Seaman said that's especially important now because recent court decisions have affected dates to mail-in ballots.
General ballots will be mailed to Missoula County residents on Oct. 9 and are due back by 8 p.m. on election day. Ballots can be dropped at one of the 11 drop-off ballot locations within Missoula County. Seaman said the ballots will include prepaid postage.
Seaman told the Missoulian that a large majority of the grant will go toward communications to get messaging out about the election through the use of TV ads, YouTube and social media.
The $312,818 grant will also help cover extra, unbudgeted expenditures imposed by the mail-in election amid a pandemic, including increased staffing costs, equipment to process the mail-in ballots, additional security for the Elections Center and a post-election survey.
Seaman told County Commissioners Tuesday that the Elections Office is expecting to process over 120,000 pieces of paper with the two-page ballots and said the grant will also help pay for storage materials, scanners and ballot joggers to make sure the ballots read correctly.
"It's a really fortunate area that we were able to apply for this, get this extra funding for this election," Seaman said. "We've really been trying to help make sure we can do the best we can for this and this is going to help put us over that edge."
Seaman said the Elections Center is open for any voters who would like to vote in person. Those voters can request that the ballot mailed to them be voided, and will then be issued a new ballot to vote at the Elections Office.
Commissioners also approved Tuesday an agreement to pay the University of Montana Department of Public Administration and Policy $19,550 to develop and conduct a voter experience survey after the November election.
UM's Department of Public Administration and Policy will help develop the survey tool, collect and analyze data from online and phone results, and provide a report on the findings by the end of January, according to county documents. Seaman said the survey will help the Elections Office know if it is reaching voters with communications, and better understand how voters got their information about the primary election.
