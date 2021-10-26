Missoula County Elections Office encouraging public to get votes in early

The Missoula County Elections Office is urging voters to send back their ballots and get registered early.

Montana no longer has same-day voter registration due to recent changes in state law. Those wishing to vote in the 2021 municipal election need to register before noon on Monday, Nov. 1, according to a news release. This year's election will decide the races for Missoula's mayor, six Missoula city council seats, three municipal judges and a county tax on marijuana sales.

Missoula's election is fully by mail, meaning polling places will not open on Election Day. However, ballots can be hand-delivered until 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 to the county elections office at 140 N. Russell Street, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eleven ballot drop-off locations will be open across Missoula County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

In addition to the Elections Office, they are: Missoula County Library (455 E. Main), Hellgate Elementary School administration office (2385 Flynn Lane), Missoula County Fairgrounds (1101 South Ave. W.), Missoula Early Learning Center (2625 Briggs St.), Franklin Elementary (1910 S. 11th St. W), Bonner Elementary (9045 Hwy. 200), Frenchtown Fire Station (16875 Marion St.), Lolo Elementary (11395 Hwy. 93 S.) and Seeley Lake Elementary (200 School Lane).

Those delivering ballots will not be required to show identification or be asked to sign documentation.

The Elections Office is offering tours throughout the process, which began on Oct. 26. The next tour is scheduled for noon on Oct. 28.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends a ballot be mailed seven days in advance of Election Day, the release said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

