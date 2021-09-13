Missoula County elections office prepares for Tuesday primary election

One easy way to do this is to go to MissoulaVotes.com, click "voter registration," download and fill out the form, then print and sign it by hand. A photo or scan of that document can then be emailed to electioninfo@missoulacounty.us, where the citizen's voter registration will then updated.

This is somewhat new and was a change brought upon by the pandemic.

"Every (election) office across the state has done some calibration and some changes with COVID and one of the nice things is that we work closely with our county attorney's office and the state," Seaman said. "We can accept a digital transmission of an original form.

"We're really trying to meet voters where they're at, but we needed to confirm this because the laws were a little outdated," he added. "That's been really helpful for us reaching out to voters and making sure every option is available to them."

In order to help citizens better understand the voting process, the Missoula County Elections office is in the process of holding a series of tours. On Monday, several attendees observed the multi-step process to verify signatures, process ballots and show how each ballot cast will be counted.