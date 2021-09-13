Missoula County elections office prepares for Tuesday primary election

Buzzing with activity, the Missoula County Elections office is nearly ready to begin counting ballots in the 2021 mail-in primary election.
Ballots can be dropped off at the Election Center at 140 N. Russell Street until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ballots can be dropped off at five other locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday — the Missoula Public Library, Hellgate Elementary, Missoula County Fairgrounds, Missoula Early Learning Center and Franklin Elementary School.
In-person voting is not possible during this election, but completed and signed ballots in their affirmation envelopes can be dropped off at those locations.
"We love this," Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. "We've worked hard to get this (process) where it needs to be and the way we do that is that after every election, we go through with our team and say what went well and what we can improve on."
There are three municipal races that have a primary for this election — mayor, Ward 1 city council and Ward 6 city council. There are four mayoral candidates — incumbent John Engen, Jacob Elder, Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp. There are also four candidates for Ward 1 — Sheena Winterer, Jane VanFossen, Kevin Hunt and Jennifer Savage.
Two candidates in each of those races will advance to the general election, which will be held on Nov. 2 and is mail-only.
Ward 6 had three candidates but one dropped out, meaning Kirsten Jordan and Tom Taylor will each advance to the general election.
Turnout was approximately 30% so far on Monday, which is in line with past municipal elections, Seaman said. This year's mayoral primary has been heated and has drawn significant interest.
Montana has late voting registration, which means that those looking to vote can register up until 12 p.m. the day before the election. While that window is now closed for the primary, those who are not registered to vote in Missoula and are interested in voting in the general election on Nov. 2 have approximately a month and a half to do so.
One easy way to do this is to go to MissoulaVotes.com, click "voter registration," download and fill out the form, then print and sign it by hand. A photo or scan of that document can then be emailed to electioninfo@missoulacounty.us, where the citizen's voter registration will then updated.
This is somewhat new and was a change brought upon by the pandemic.
"Every (election) office across the state has done some calibration and some changes with COVID and one of the nice things is that we work closely with our county attorney's office and the state," Seaman said. "We can accept a digital transmission of an original form.
"We're really trying to meet voters where they're at, but we needed to confirm this because the laws were a little outdated," he added. "That's been really helpful for us reaching out to voters and making sure every option is available to them."
In order to help citizens better understand the voting process, the Missoula County Elections office is in the process of holding a series of tours. On Monday, several attendees observed the multi-step process to verify signatures, process ballots and show how each ballot cast will be counted.
Ballots are picked up directly from the Postal Service each morning before 8 a.m. and are brought to the Elections Office. There are three styles of ballot — those that went to Ward 1, those sent to Ward 6 and those sent to voters in Ward 2, Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 5.
For example, a person in Ward 2 is not be eligible to vote in the Ward 1 or Ward 6 primary elections. Those not in Ward 1 or Ward 6 vote solely in the mayoral primary.
Ballots are sorted and counted into groups of 25 for processing. Staff then scan the barcode on the affirmation envelope to mark it as received in the Secretary of State's database.
Next, ballot signatures are verified. All registered voters have a signature on file with the Elections Office and a software program brings their most recent example up for comparison.
If there are issues with a signature or any other part of the ballot, the voter is notified by a phone call or an email if the Elections Office has contact information on file, as well as a letter in the mail.
Following signature verification, a report is created listing each ballot as received and verified. A team of two people then compares the report information to the physical envelopes themselves.
Another check is performed to verify correct ballot style. The secrecy envelopes with ballots inside are then removed, with the affirmation envelope put on a spindle to make sure no ballots remain inside.
Empty affirmation envelopes are stored and sealed for record retention. Ballots are then removed from the secrecy envelopes and election judges confirms the number of secrecy envelopes and makes sure there is only one ballot inside — Seaman said occasionally two people will use the same envelope and those ballots are rejected.
Finally, the ballots are then counted by tabulation machines and staff confirm the number of ballots counted by the machine matches up to reports generated in earlier steps.
Counting in this primary election will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 14.
