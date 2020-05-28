Missoula County Elections Office 'slammed' with ballot returns

"All of those could contribute to the fact that more voters have voted," Seaman said.

In all Montana counties as of Wednesday evening, voters had returned 43.3% of the ballots sent, according to the most recent information from the Montana Secretary of State's Office. Christi Jacobsen, chief of staff for the Secretary of State, said many factors make this election different than any previous ones, including restrictions.

"There's voters that are used to going to the polls, and they're not available," Jacobsen said.

In the 2016 primary, turnout across Montana was 45.25%, according to data from the Secretary of State.

At this point in Missoula, Seaman said it's best to drop off ballots in person at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell before Election Day. On Election Day, drive-through locations are available at the Fairgrounds, Seeley Lake Elementary, Bonner School, Lolo Elementary School or Frenchtown Fire Station. (The U.S. Postal Service recommends seven days for mailing ballots, so they may not arrive in time to be counted at this point.)