Missoula County Elections Office 'slammed' with ballot returns

Interest is high in this year's primary election, and voters have been returning their ballots at a steady clip in Missoula County.
"We've been kind of in lockstep with previous elections on our returns," said Bradley Seaman, elections administrator for the Missoula County Elections Office, on Thursday. "We're expecting to eclipse those for this election."
In 2016, the most recent primary with a president on the ballot, voter turnout was 44.02%, according to the Elections Office. That was a busy election at the polls, Seaman said, adding that "2016 in Missoula County was a very, very active race."
This time around, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the primary election is an all-mail election. As of late Thursday morning, voters had returned 31,418 ballots; that number represents 44.33% of the number of ballots mailed to active voters, and 37.25% of voters in Missoula County, according to the Elections Office.
"We are slammed," Seaman said.
He said several factors may be affecting turnout. It's an all-mail presidential primary for the first time, there's prepaid postage, the ballot comes with an "I Voted" sticker, and a local option gas tax is on the ballot too.
"All of those could contribute to the fact that more voters have voted," Seaman said.
In all Montana counties as of Wednesday evening, voters had returned 43.3% of the ballots sent, according to the most recent information from the Montana Secretary of State's Office. Christi Jacobsen, chief of staff for the Secretary of State, said many factors make this election different than any previous ones, including restrictions.
"There's voters that are used to going to the polls, and they're not available," Jacobsen said.
In the 2016 primary, turnout across Montana was 45.25%, according to data from the Secretary of State.
At this point in Missoula, Seaman said it's best to drop off ballots in person at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell before Election Day. On Election Day, drive-through locations are available at the Fairgrounds, Seeley Lake Elementary, Bonner School, Lolo Elementary School or Frenchtown Fire Station. (The U.S. Postal Service recommends seven days for mailing ballots, so they may not arrive in time to be counted at this point.)
"Our biggest aspect over these next few days is to help make sure we get in ballots from voters," Seaman said.
At the Elections Center, people can still register to vote. The Elections Center is open for late registration on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday from 8 a.m. to noon; and Tuesday, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"If you have not yet received your ballot, we want you to come in person," Seaman said.
He said people who wait until Election Day to try to get a ballot should expect longer-than-normal wait times. He also said elections staff will be practicing social distancing.
Friday, the Elections Office will start preparing ballots to be counted; Monday, staff will start counting; and Tuesday, they will continue counting. They'll close the counting at midnight if necessary and open again on Wednesday.
"There is a big push to get election results as quickly as possible," Seaman said. "However, it is so important that election results are accurate. We'll start counting on Election Day at 7 a.m., (and counting) until midnight is quite a long day."
